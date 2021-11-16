Regenerative Medicine Market Size Worth $ ~41.45 billion by 2031 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a latest trending report titled "Regenerative Medicine Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031" The global regenerative medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%" due to rising new product launches, and a large number of ongoing research activities related to regenerative medicine.

Request sample PDF of this report at: https://growthplusreports.com/product/regenerative-medicine-market/

Growth Engines

The field of medicine is continuously evolving as newer therapies and medicines are launched in the market. Several public-private institutes and companies are focused on conducting studies for developing innovative therapies. For instance, in October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, a closed cell therapy processing system for development and manufacturing of scalable and cost-effective cell therapy. Similarly, in December 2020, Bayer AG launched a cell and gene therapy platform within its pharmaceutical division. Moreover, growing product pipeline is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

The global regenerative medicine market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global regenerative medicine market are:

3M

Allergan

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Amgen Inc

Novartis AG

Medtronic

Spark Therapeutics, Inc

Stryker

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

Based on product type, the regenerative medicine market has been segmented into cell therapy, tissue-engineered products, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. Cell therapy segment is further sub-segmented into autologous therapies and allogeneic therapies. Progenitor and stem cell therapies segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Stronger stem cell product pipeline and rising investments for stem cell research activities are some of the major factors expected to propel the market growth of progenitor and stem cell therapies during the projected period.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global regenerative medicine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest market share in the global regenerative medicine market. Large geriatric population base coupled with high incidence of acute and chronic disorders, higher number of research activities related to regenerative medicine, and better adoption of regenerative medicinal products are some of the factors owing to which the North American market occupied the largest chunk of the market in 2020. Rising public-private funding for research studies, growing pipeline of cell therapy and stem cell therapy products, and growing number of FDA approvals for these products are further expected to drive the growth of regenerative medicine market in the forecast period.

Access Full Report at: Regenerative Medicine Market by Product Type (Cell Therapy, Tissue-Engineered Products, Gene Therapies, Progenitor and ; Stem Cell Therapies), Application (Oncology, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wound Care, Ocular Disorders, and Diabetes) – Global Outlook andamp; Forecast 2021-2031

Table of contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Ecosystem

1.2 Geographic Scope

1.3 Timeline Under Consideration

Historical Years – 2018 and 2019

Base Year – 2020

Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031

1.4 Currency Used in the Report

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection Methodology

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Secondary Sources

2.3.2 Primary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation Approach

2.4.1 Bottom Up

2.4.2 Top Down

2.5 Market Forecasting Model

2.6 Limitations and Assumptions

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

3.2 Pipeline Assessment

3.3 Key Players and Their Competitive Positioning (2020)

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints/Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

TOC continue

Check out more trending reports in healthcare industry by growth plus reports:

Contrast Media Injectors Market by Product [Consumables, Injector Systems, and Accessories], Application [Radiology and Interventional Cardiology], End User [Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers]– Global Outlook andamp; Forecast 2021-2031

CRISPR Technology Market by Products andamp; Services (CRISPR Products and CRISPR Services), Application (Biomedical Applications, Industrial Applications, and Agricultural Applications), End Users (Pharmaceutical andamp; Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Academic andamp; Research Institutes) – Global Outlook andamp; Forecast 2021-2031

Cryotherapy Market by Product Type [Cryosurgery Devices, Cryochambers andamp; Cryosaunas, Localized Cryotherapy Devices], Application [Pain Management, Surgical Applications and Health andamp; Beauty], End User [Hospitals, Cryotherapy Centers, and Spas andamp; Fitness Centers] – Global Outlook andamp; Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary and primary research, market modelling and forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports