Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by 2026; Novartis' EU Approval to Favor Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights
Key Companies Covered in the Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Aug 26, 2019, 04:26 ET
PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Regenerative Medicine Market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%.
Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/regenerative-medicine-market-100970
Recent developments in treatment of acute and chronic diseases can be attributed to advances in regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicine mainly focus on identifying the root cause of the disease and aims at locating, repairing, and regenerating the non-functioning body cells. As most of the chronic and acute diseases are inclined towards the elderly and geriatric population, the growing geriatric population serves growth of the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the coming years. The ability of regenerative medicine to reduce the burden for some of the most severe chronic diseases will create a high demand for the products in the coming years. Furthermore, applications of regenerative medicine in treatment of diabetic ulcers and chemotherapy will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
Novartis Receives EU Approval for Luxturna
The severity of chronic diseases has led to the demand for efficient medicines. The ability of regenerative medicine to treat severe life-threatening diseases in an efficient manner has created a huge demand for the products across the world. Increasing drug approvals have contributed to the rising uptake for regenerative medicines. In 2018, Novartis received usage approval from the European Union for its latest regenerative medicine 'Luxturna'. The drug was used to treat and restore sight for people with vision impairment. Luxturna was widely useful in treatment of rare retinal diseases. Fortune Business Insights states that the approval for Luxturna will contribute to the growth of the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the forthcoming years.
Integra LifeSciences' Latest Product Offering Will Favor Market Growth
The advancements in regenerative medicine have fueled their demand across the world. Increasing product launches have contributed to the rising uptake of regenerative medicine across the world. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer 'Thin'. The product was aimed at repairing dermal defects in a one-step procedure. The medicine will also aid in reducing hospital stays. Fortune Business Insights has identified Integra's latest product offering as a major market growth driver. The report includes product launches, similar to Integra's latest medicine and gauges the impact of these products on the global Regenerative Medicine Market in the coming years.
Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/regenerative-medicine-market-100970
Fortune Business Insights some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global market. Besides this, the report identifies some of the attractive business strategies that have been adopted by renowned companies in the world. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CELGENE CORPORATION, Medtronic, American CryoStem Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Avita Medical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.
Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence and incidence of diabetes, by key countries
- Advancements in insulin delivery devices
- Pricing Analysis, by key players
- Technological Advancements
- Key mergers & acquisitions, by key players
- Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Tissue Engineering
- Platelet Rich Plasma
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Orthopedics
- Wound Care
- Oncology
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations
Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/regenerative-medicine-market-100970
Browse Related Reports:
- Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices & Active Wound Care), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Others), End User and Geography Forecast till 2025
- Active Wound Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings), Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025
- Orthobiologics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Viscosupplements, Bone Growth Stimulators, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cells, Allografts), Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Soft Tissue Repair, Reconstructive & Fracture Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026
- Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025
About us:
Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner
Pune-Bangalore Highway
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India
US :+1-424-253-0390
UK :+44-2071-939123
APAC :+91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com
SOURCE Fortune Business Insights
Share this article