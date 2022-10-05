Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach US$ 85.3 Bn by the year 2032 Owing to its Wide Acceptance in the Healthcare Industry - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for regenerative medicine in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% of the global regenerative medicine market. South Asia region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.8% in the global regenerative medicine market. India is one of the leading manufacturers of regenerative medicine.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative medicine market is anticipated to register a phenomenal growth of 23.9% with an evaluation of around US$ 9.9 Bn by the end of the year 2022 and is further expected to enjoy an estimation of US$ 85.3 Bn by the year 2032.

According to the historical analysis done by Future Market Insights, tissue engineering by therapy type led the market growth with a share of about 43.1% in the year 2021 within the global regenerative medicine market. The targeted therapeutic market is expected to generate a revenue of around US$ 100.9 Bn by contributing about 8.3% to the global regenerative medicine market.

Regenerative medicine is widely accepted in the healthcare sector in order to counter the unmet medical needs in the field of cardiology, wound and injury musculoskeletal, oncology, dental, ophthalmology, hepatological diseases, and inflammatory & autoimmune diseases. The solutions regarding clinical and pre-clinical outcomes for allogeneic cell therapy are promising.

Key Takeaways

An opportunistic outlook is presented by the regenerative medicine market in the future owing to the beneficial outcomes of regenerative medicine. Several biopharmaceutical companies have initiated the establishment of regenerative medicine-specific regulatory processes which consist of guidelines, a quicker approval pathway, and also quality control for conducting clinical trials. Therefore, a massive boom in the regenerative medicine market is witnessed over the projection years.

The industry is keeping into account some of the prominent factors such as reduced manufacturing cost, improvement in distribution systems, and expansion. Technological advances taking place in the field of life sciences date back several years ago. The gene editing technology applied in regenerative medicine manufacturing assists in yielding quality results and avoids challenges such as immune rejection.

In order to treat a wide spectrum of diseases, pluripotent stem cell (PSC)-derived therapies are beneficial and surging rapidly over the years. These factors are acting as driving factors for the regenerative medicine market over the assessment years.

The research and development sector is drastically making efforts to develop an innovative therapy type through modifications and implementing new discoveries in the field of cell therapy and applying gene editing tools that help in making the overall process of discovery easier. Since the methodology used is unique and determines steps for instance use of universal donor cells which establishes successful engraftment in autologous transplantation. The aforementioned factors are responsible for growth in the market.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases paired with the surge in wounds and injuries among the ever-growing population is anticipated to surge the regenerative medicine market. The approval of these products is governed by various regulatory laws, including pharmaceutical affairs law, technical guidance for the quality of regenerative medicine products, regulation (EC) 1394/2007, and others because these therapy types have a substantial impact on health.

The regeneration medicine market has a direct link with the prevalence of diseases in the increasing population. Since these stem cell-based therapies have a vital impact on health thereby, the approval of these therapies including the use of regenerative medicine is governed by several standard organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and European Medicines Agency (EMA), among others.

Competitive Landscape

Various key players in the regeneration medicine market are focusing on expanding their consumer base in order to meet consumer demands. Since the overall market is fragmented, prominent companies in the market are implementing methods such as a divestiture, partnerships and collaborations, and new therapy launches.

More Insights into the Regenerative Medicine Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global regenerative medicine market as it is accounting for a total of about 24.2% in 2021 and is anticipated to experience a similar growth throughout the forecast period.

The account of an aging population, the widespread adoption rate of regenerative medicines, and the importance of chronic diseases are contributing factors boosting the regenerative medicine market.

Australia held a market share of around 12.9% in the global regenerative medicine market in 2021. Having a robust regulatory framework, the presence of such facilities has encouraged several ventures to invest in and look for new opportunities in Australia.

Key Market Segments Covered In Regenerative Medicine Industry Research

By Therapy type:

Cell Therapy

Autologous Cell Therapy



Allogenic Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy



Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Tissue-engineering

Gene Therapy

By Application:

Wound Care

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Dental

DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)

Hepatological Diseases

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.