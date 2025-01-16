Regenerative Organic Certified® launches first ever national consumer campaign to accelerate growing demand nationwide

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where every bite nourishes your body, every garment feels good on your skin, and every choice heals the planet. That's the promise of Regenerative Organic Certified®.

For the first time ever, the Regenerative Organic Certified® label is launching a national campaign, "Heal the Earth, Nourish your Life.™" with consumers so that awareness and demand for Regenerative Organic Certified® products can scale. Making healthy food, personal care products, and fibers available to consumers has always been a key objective for our industry, and Regenerative Organic Certified® has taken a significant step to accomplish this goal by getting ROC™ licensed brands in front of millions of people.

ROC™ is the gold standard that champions biodiversity, healthier soils, protects animal welfare and worker well-being. Post this

With the successful launch of the ROA's aspirational standard in 2017 and the accelerated onboarding of farmers and ranchers who represent more than 18 million ROC™ certified acres, proving they can meet this high standard, we need to spread the good word. The focus for the Regenerative Organic Alliance in 2025 is to educate retailers, consumers, brands and producers on the healing power of regenerative organic agriculture. The organization will be employing multiple strategies for this with a new paid consumer marketing campaign, "Heal the Earth, Nourish your Life™." The campaign will include paid social, digital banner ads, and thought leadership articles highlighting farmers and producers who are committed to restoring soil health, protecting animal welfare, and promoting social fairness, from food to fashion. "Those of us involved in this movement know that we have no choice but to get big quickly and reach as many people as possible, from the farmer to the consumer. We are very grateful for all ROC™ brands and allies who have supported us in developing a campaign that will truly change the way consumers think about what it means, in their own words, to support regenerative organic products," said Elizabeth Whitlow, ROA's founding Executive Director.

About Regenerative Organic Certified®: Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary umbrella certification for food, fiber, and wellness ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. Learn more at https://regenorganic.org.

SOURCE Regenerative Organic Alliance