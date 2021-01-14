Regenerative Turbine Pump Market to Hit $290 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regenerative Turbine Pump Market is projected to cross USD 290 million by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing investment in building & construction industry will propel the demand for efficient pumping systems installed across the sites, which in turn will boost the product deployment in the forecast period.

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Multistage regenerative turbine pump industry is anticipated to grow on account of its ability to generate higher pressures and discharge rates at an economical cost. Greater efficiency, superior power output along with customizable build are some of the prominent features which will complement the adoption of the technology in the forecast period. However, the multistage turbine pump comprises of a greater number of moving parts inside the casing, that increases the maintenance and service charges, which in turn will restrain the penetration of multistage turbine pumps over single-stage pumps.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3621

Lower maintenance cost, reliable pumping and better nonabrasive liquid handling capabilities are some of the prominent features favoring the adoption of non-self-priming pumps over their other available counterparts. These pumps are preferred across most industries including wastewater treatment, agriculture, food & beverage and others on account of its high reliability and increased efficiency than the self-priming pumps, which in turn is augmenting the business outlook. However, the requirement of external priming equipment raises the operational cost which may impact their market demand in the forecast period.

Some major findings in the regenerative turbine pump market report include:

Positive outlook toward industrial sector growth will augment the demand for turbine pumps in the forecast period.

The growing chemical sector will boost a requirement of an efficient pumping technology for hazardous chemicals, complementing product penetration.

Burgeoning investments toward the wastewater treatment facilities will stimulate the demand for the turbine pumps.

An influx of FDI in building & construction business across developing nations is anticipated to proliferate the market statistics.

Key players operating in the regenerative turbine pump market include TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD., Pentair, PSG, Roth Pump Co., Corken, Inc., Xylem amongst other major players.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 636 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report, "Regenerative Turbine Pump Market Analysis By Products (Single-stage, Multi-stage), Priming (Self-priming, Non-self-priming), Capacity (<10 GPM, 10 GPM-30 GPM, 30 GPM-60 GPM, >60 GPM), Application (Agriculture, Chemical plants, Building & Construction, Water & wastewater, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/regenerative-turbine-pump-market

Regenerative turbine pump market from 30 - 60 GPM pumps is anticipated to proliferate on account of its growing demand across the oil & gas and wastewater industries owing to its ability to handle and pump a large volume of fluids in a given time. In addition, these turbine pumps require a smaller space and provide a higher range of flow pressures to the liquids, which will favor its adoption in the forecast period.

Over the years, the chemical industry has witnessed a noteworthy growth on account of increasing demand for the chemicals products across various businesses, which in turn is complementing the demand for regenerative turbine pumps positively. The turbine pumps are used in the chemical plants to propel hazardous and volatile chemicals to the end-users effectively, which is favoring its deployment across the industry. Furthermore, its ability to capture the volatile vapors and effective pumping of hazardous chemicals to ensure the safety of the operators & machinery are few of the prominent features that will propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Regenerative turbine pump market demand will witness a noteworthy growth across the European subcontinents on account of increasing building & construction activities coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to efficient treatment of the industrial wastewater & sewage. The governments have implemented various stringent measures for the treatment of the wastewater which is complementing the product adoption. These wastewaters come up with hazardous liquids that require special pumping system, hence augmenting the industry outlook for the turbine pumps across the region.

Read the latest blog on "Water and wastewater treatment applications to foster regenerative turbine pump deployment"

https://www.playthemusic.biz/regenerative-turbine-pump-industry/

Browse Related Report:

Combined Heat And Power Market Forecasts By Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass), End-Use (Residential [Space Heating/Cooling, Water Heating, Cooking, Lighting], Commercial [Educational Institution, District Energy, Office Building, Government/Military], Industrial [Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Food, Paper, Primary Metals]), Capacity (1 kW - 0.5 MW, 0.5MW - 5MW, Above 5 MW), Technology (Combined Cycle, Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Reciprocating Engine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/combined-heat-and-power-CHP-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

regenerative-turbine-pump-industry.jpg

Regenerative Turbine Pump Industry Forecasts 2027

Related Links

Gas Turbine Market

Hydropower Turbine Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.