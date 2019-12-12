Regeneron and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Unveil New Dedicated Laboratories for Student Science Education

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Regeneron DNA Learning Center is located on the company's Sleepy Hollow, NY campus and will welcome middle and high school students

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory today announced the launch of the Regeneron DNA Learning Center. The new 4,700 square foot center is located on Regeneron's Sleepy Hollow campus in Westchester County, N.Y. The interactive educational center is equipped with two state-of-the-art teaching labs to host local middle and high school field trips during the academic year, summer camps, and semester or year-long research projects.

As the newest of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's nine total teaching laboratories, the Regeneron DNA Learning Center offers hands-on experimentation to a diverse group of local pre-college students. The goal of this program is to increase awareness, access and exposure to STEM at a young age and inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

"Regeneron and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory are two prominent New York organizations with a shared belief in the power of science and the need to prepare students for STEM careers," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron and a Trustee of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. "We strongly believe that there is nothing more important to helping solve the daunting issues we face today – such as climate change, global hunger and incurable diseases – than inspiring and engaging great young scientists, including those in the Hudson Valley region. The Regeneron DNA Learning Center is one more step in that direction, and together with other efforts such as the Regeneron Science Talent Search, reflects our commitment to fostering the next generation of scientists."



"Our collaboration with Regeneron brings together two leading scientific institutions to offer a unique STEM learning opportunity to students across the greater Hudson Valley," said Bruce Stillman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. "This program will equip students with the skills, knowledge and excitement to thrive in future STEM careers, and contribute significantly not only to the scientific community, but also make meaningful change in their own backyards to keep New York State competitive."

Regeneron invested approximately $4 million to build and outfit the new laboratories. The DNA Learning Center is an award-winning program of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and is run by their educators and Ph.D. biologists who have been trained to deliver an exceptional learning experience to every student. In addition to the onsite activities, mentor training for teachers and support for in-school experiments will provide an immersive educational experience.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and operational excellence and to build a sustainable future. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. The Meetings & Courses Program annually hosts more than 12,000 scientists. The Laboratory's education arm also includes an academic publishing house, a graduate school and the DNA Learning Center with programs for middle and high school students and teachers. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu.

