Regeneron Announces Presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) and may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm. A breakout session will immediately follow the formal presentation and can also be accessed from our website. An archived version of the presentation and the breakout session will be available for at least 30 days.

Following the announcement regarding the Intent to Restructure the Antibody Collaboration for Kevzara® (sarilumab) and Praluent® (alirocumab) with Sanofi, Regeneron will provide financial guidance for 2020 at a date subsequent to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, including VelocImmune® which uses a unique genetically-humanized mouse to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Justin Holko

914.847.7786

justin.holko@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications

Hala Mirza

914.847.3422

hala.mirza@regeneron.com

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

www.regeneron.com

