Regeneron Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of $1.250 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "2030 notes") and $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2050 (the "2050 notes" and, together with the 2030 notes, the "notes"). The 2030 notes will bear interest at 1.750% per annum and will mature on September 15, 2030. The 2050 notes will bear interest at 2.800% per annum and will mature on September 15, 2050. The issuance of the notes is expected to close on or around August 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Regeneron intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full the $1.5 billion principal amount of loans outstanding under the bridge facility incurred to fund a portion of the repurchase by Regeneron of shares of its common stock held by Sanofi in May 2020, and to pay accrued interest and related fees and expenses in connection therewith. The remainder will be used for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. US Bancorp, Barclays, Citigroup, Fifth Third Securities, and MUFG are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Bank of Ireland, Citizens Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. Regeneron has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Regeneron has filed and will file with the SEC, including the preliminary prospectus supplement filed by Regeneron with the SEC, for more complete information about Regeneron and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, if you request them by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: [email protected], BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected], and J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or toll free at (866) 803-9204.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron's unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in Regeneron's laboratories. Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to the completion, timing, and terms of the offering, and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) whether we will be able to consummate the offering, (ii) the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the offering, (iii) prevailing market conditions, and (iv) the impact of general economic, industry, or political conditions in the United States or internationally, including as a result of, among other risks and uncertainties, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic) on Regeneron's business and its employees, collaborators, and suppliers and other third parties on which Regeneron relies, Regeneron's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, Regeneron's ability to manage its supply chain, net product sales of products marketed by Regeneron and/or its collaborators (collectively, "Regeneron's Products"), and the global economy; the impact of the offering discussed in this press release on Regeneron's business and financial condition; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's Products and Regeneron's product candidates and research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without limitation EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent® (dupilumab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), fasinumab, evinacumab, REGN-EB3, garetosmab, pozelimab, REGN-COV2, Regeneron's oncology programs (including its costimulatory bispecific portfolio), Regeneron's earlier-stage programs, and the use of human genetics in Regeneron's research programs; the likelihood and timing of achieving any of Regeneron's anticipated development milestones; safety issues resulting from the administration of Regeneron's Products and product candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of Regeneron's Products and product candidates in clinical trials; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's product candidates and new indications for Regeneron's Products, including without limitation EYLEA, Dupixent, Libtayo, Praluent, Kevzara, fasinumab, evinacumab, REGN-EB3, garetosmab, pozelimab, REGN-COV2, and REGN1979; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by Regeneron and/or its collaborators may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's Products (such as EYLEA, Dupixent, Libtayo, Praluent, and Kevzara), research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Regeneron's Products and product candidates; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to, or more cost effective than, Regeneron's Products and product candidates; uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of Regeneron's Products and product candidates and the impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated or voluntary) on the commercial success of Regeneron's Products and product candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of Regeneron's collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labeling, distribution, and other steps related to Regeneron's Products and product candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Regeneron's Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; coverage and reimbursement determinations by such payers and new policies and procedures adopted by such payers; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet any of its financial projections or guidance, including without limitation capital expenditures, and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (or their respective affiliated companies, as applicable), to be cancelled or terminated without any further product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto (including without limitation the patent litigation and other related proceedings relating to EYLEA, Dupixent, and Praluent), other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to the Company and/or its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on Regeneron's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including without limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

