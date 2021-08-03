Regeneron Announces the 2021 Winners of the Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced winners of the ninth annual Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation, a competition designed to recognize creativity and independent scientific thinking among postdoctoral fellows and graduate students focused on biomedical research. Each year, the country's leading research universities are invited to nominate top candidates, who then attend a virtual competition to present their "dream project" proposals for innovations in biomedical research to a selection committee of Regeneron scientists and leadership.

This year's winners are Sergey D. Stavisky, Ph.D., of Stanford University in the postdoctoral fellow category and Nitsan Goldstein of the University of Pennsylvania in the graduate student category. Each winner received $50,000 in prize money, along with a $5,000 donation to their institution, and ten additional finalists were awarded $5,000 each.

"The world needs bold, curious thinkers like Sergey and Nitsan to lead the next era of biomedical progress, particularly in historically challenging fields like neurology, and we are proud to support their ambitions through the Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of fostering and investing in early scientific research to enable future medical breakthroughs, and we are enthused to see brilliant young people furthering these important efforts."

Dr. Stavisky studies neuroscience and neural engineering and develops brain-computer interfaces to restore speech and complex arm movements in Stanford's Neural Prosthetics Translational Laboratory under advisors Dr. Jaimie Henderson and Dr. Krishna Shenoy. He hopes his work will inform approaches for applying technological innovations to restore people's ability to communicate and move.

Ms. Goldstein studies neuroscience in the laboratory of Dr. Nicholas Betley at the University of Pennsylvania. Her work focuses on the neural control of food intake, specifically investigating how the gut communicates with hypothalamic neurons to signal satiety, and how these neurons affect downstream circuits to alter motivation and reward. Her research has potential applications to the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders.



"For the ninth year running, we continue to see outstanding dream projects presented by the best and brightest young minds," said David Glass, M.D., Vice President of Research and Chair of the Postdoctoral Program at Regeneron. "This year's winners and finalists once again demonstrated the power and innovative spirit of the next generation of scientists. We are eager to see how they inspire others to pursue their passion and pave the way for further scientific advancements."

Requests for applications are distributed to academic institutions late each fall. Institutions are asked to nominate two graduate students and two postdoctoral fellows. In addition to the dream project proposals, submissions must include a curriculum vitae and samples of publications that enable the selection committee to review each nominee's scholarly productivity. For more information, please email [email protected].

