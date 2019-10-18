Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management presentations as follows:

Credit Suisse 28 th Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. EST ( 8:00 a.m. MST ) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Annual Healthcare Conference at ( ) on Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. EST ( 2:00 p.m. GMT ) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Justin Holko

914.847.7786

justin.holko@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications

Hala Mirza

914.847.3422

hala.mirza@regeneron.com

