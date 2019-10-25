Regeneron Colleagues Support 150 Community Organizations During Third Annual Day for Doing Good

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today celebrates its third annual Day for Doing Good, a company-wide global day of service. Reflecting Regeneron's long-standing commitment to its local communities and culture of volunteerism, thousands of company employees are participating in volunteer activities benefiting 150 non-profit organizations around the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland.

"Day for Doing Good is an inspiring day of engagement with important local partners and is just one example of our colleagues' efforts to improve the world around them," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Regeneron team comes to work each day ready to make a tangible difference in people's lives through our core work of inventing medicines for serious diseases, as well as through a long-standing tradition of corporate responsibility and giving back to our communities."

"We look forward to working with Regeneron on their annual Day for Doing Good as we've seen firsthand the impact they're making on the community," said Alisa Kesten, Executive Director of Volunteer New York!, which works with local non-profits to coordinate Regeneron's Day for Doing Good. "In fact, Regeneron's volunteer day continues to be the largest in the 70-year history of Volunteer New York!. The Regeneron team is leading the way in being true stewards of their community, helping support local organizations and ensuring a better tomorrow."

Regeneron's Day for Doing Good brings together thousands of Regeneron colleagues around the world – from Westchester County and the Capital Region in New York; Basking Ridge in New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Limerick and Dublin in Ireland; and Uxbridge in the United Kingdom; as well as U.S. field-based employees – to contribute an estimated 15,000 volunteer hours in service to 150 non-profit organizations. In 2017 and 2018, more than half of Regeneron's employees participated in Day for Doing Good, nearly double the annual average volunteer rate at other companies.

"Regeneron is an inspiring corporate citizen that has created positive change in our community," said Sam Wallis, Executive Director, Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE), a long-term partner with Regeneron in providing science research opportunities to local youth and one of the many local non-profits that colleagues volunteer for on Day for Doing Good. "In their work with YPIE, Regeneron colleagues have helped create a pathway for the next generation of young scientists from Yonkers as they prepare for college and beyond. Through their Day for Doing Good, Regeneron scientists' direct engagement with our students has a transformative impact."

2019 Day for Doing Good volunteer projects include packing food for those in need, providing a warm meal and conversation for military veterans, creating a comfortable environment for shelter animals, sparking young students' love for science and helping to beautify and preserve local parks, among many other volunteer projects in the communities where colleagues live and work.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and operational excellence and to build a sustainable future. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

