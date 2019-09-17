Regeneron Debuts on Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index of Most Sustainable Companies

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the company was added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time. Regeneron is one of only four companies in the biotechnology sector to be included on the DJSI World list. DJSI World is a leading global index comprised of corporate leaders in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, which recognizes the top 10 percent most sustainable companies in each industry.

"At Regeneron, our mission is to harness the power of science to help people with serious diseases. Our commitment to sustainable business practices is critical to delivering on this mission and to positively impacting society," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Regeneron. "Corporate responsibility at Regeneron means many things, including continuing to invest in cutting-edge science, ensuring patient access to medicines, sustaining a culture of integrity, and safeguarding a sustainable future through thoughtful environmental practices and supporting the next generation of scientific innovators."

DJSI World is considered the gold standard for measuring corporate ESG practices. It is published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world's leading index providers, together with RobecoSAM, which specializes in ESG data and benchmarking. This year, more than 4,500 global companies were invited to participate in the evaluation process.

"We are excited to be recognized on DJSI World alongside other global leaders in corporate responsibility," said Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. "Over the last few years, we have increased transparency and reporting while advancing our sustainability practices, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in years to come."

Regeneron publishes an annual Responsibility Report that provides an overview of our progress on sustainability. In addition to DJSI World, Regeneron has received a number of other recognitions, including The Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States; FTSE4Good Index, a list of companies with leading environmental, social and governance practices; Science #1 Top Employer in the biopharma industry; and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. The company's most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye disease, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

