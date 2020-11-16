Regeneron Included on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it has been included on the highly selective Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the second consecutive year. In addition, Regeneron was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the first time.

DJSI World is a leading global index comprised of organizations that are corporate leaders in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, representing the top 10 percent of most sustainable companies in each industry. Regeneron is one of only four companies in the biotechnology sector to be included on this year's DJSI World list, and was among 2,500 global companies eligible for inclusion.

"We are proud to be named again to the prestigious DJSI World list in recognition of our long-standing commitment to operating responsibly," said Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "Regeneron has always focused on using our unique skills and expertise to improve lives and create a better world. In 2020, Regeneron has reinforced our commitment to 'doing well by doing good,' as colleagues across the company have worked tirelessly to discover and develop a potential antibody therapy for COVID-19, while at the same time responding to the needs of our colleagues, patients and communities during this public health crisis."

Regeneron is dedicated to advancing our responsibility efforts. Earlier this year, Regeneron announced new global 2025 responsibility goals. These goals span Regeneron's three responsibility priority areas, focusing on the environmental and social topics that matter most to our stakeholders and business. Regeneron will continue to provide an overview of our sustainability efforts and progress in our annual Responsibility Report.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible people of Regeneron who care deeply about making a positive impact in the world," said Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. "This year our colleagues have particularly come together to further advance Regeneron's efforts in environmental sustainability, community support and diversity, equity and inclusion. We will continue to share our progress transparently as we work to make a positive impact on society."

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to eight FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

