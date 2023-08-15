RegeneRx Effects Reverse Stock Split and Terminates SEC Reporting Obligations

News provided by

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: RGRX) ("RegeneRx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, announced that it has today effected a 1-for-100 reverse split in the outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and has filed the requisite Form 15 to suspend and terminate the Company's continued obligations to file reports with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(d) and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company expects that stockholders of record will receive information from the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, regarding exchange of pre-split stock certificates for post-split certificates and issuance of cash, if any, due for fractional shares canceled as a result of the reverse stock split.  Stockholders owning the Company's Common Stock in "street name" should obtain this information from their respective broker-dealers.

Future information of interest to stockholders may be posted periodically on the Company's website, www.regenerx.com.

Any questions can be directed to Mr. J.J. Finkelstein at 301.208.9191 or by email to [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please view risks described in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings the Company has made with the SEC, prior to the date hereof. As the Company is no longer subject to SEC reporting, there is no assurance that the Company will maintain on its website or with broker-dealers the requisite current public information to permit public trading in the Company's Common Stock. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

RegeneRx Receives Stockholder Approval for Reverse Stock Split

RegeneRx To Extend Consent Solicitation Vote

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.