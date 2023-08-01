RegeneRx To Extend Consent Solicitation Vote

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: RGRX) ("RegeneRx" or "Company"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, announced that, pursuant to the company's consent solicitation dated July 11, 2023, holders of 48.5% of the Company's outstanding stock have voted to date, with 94% voting in favor of the proposed reverse stock split. However, the Company must receive consents from the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares to proceed with the planned reverse stock split. Accordingly, the Company is continuing to solicit consents from stockholders.

J.J. Finkelstein, the Company's CEO, commented, "In order to accomplish our objective, we ask stockholders who have not yet voted pursuant to the consent solicitation to vote FOR the proposal as soon as possible by contacting their brokerage firm or by voting at www.ProxyVote.com, which should take a minimal amount of time." Any questions may be directed to Mr. J.J. Finkelstein at 301.208.9191 or by email to [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please view risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

