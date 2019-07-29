RegeneRx's RGN-137 for Epidermolysis Bullosa Subject of New Article in Seeking Alpha Investor Site

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, today announced that RGN-137, the Company's wound healing product candidate currently the subject of a U.S. clinical trial, is the subject of an in depth article in Seeking Alpha, a financial website producing original reports and research covering a broad range of stocks, asset classes, ETFs and investment strategies. The article describes the current clinical status of RGN-137, RegeneRx's out-licensing strategy, a description of epidermolysis bullosa, and a profile of its partner, GtreeBNT.

The report can be viewed by clicking on the link that follows or by browsing RegeneRx's web site.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4277482-regenerx-rgnminus-137-epidermolysis-bullosa-story or www.regenerx.com/investors.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.regenerx.com)

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac and dermal indications, three active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

RegeneRx, through its U.S joint venture, ReGenTree LLC, is sponsoring a follow-up phase 3 clinical trial (ARISE-3) in approximately 700 patients with dry eye syndrome (DES) designed to confirm statistically significant results from ARISE-2 a previous 600 patient clinical trial. ReGenTree is also sponsoring a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with neurotrophic keratopathy (NK). Additionally, RGN-259 is being developed in patients with dry eye syndrome in Asia through RegeneRx's two Asian partnerships. RGN-259 has been designated an orphan drug in the U.S. for the treatment of NK.

RGN-137, also designated an orphan drug in the U.S., is the Company's Tβ4-based dermal gel formulation that is being developed for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin condition. The Company's licensee, GtreeBNT, initiated a small, open clinical trial in December 2018, in the U.S. for this indication.

RGN-352, the Company's Tβ4-based injectable formulation, is a phase 2-ready drug candidate designed to be administered systemically to prevent and repair cardiac damage resulting from heart attacks and central nervous system tissue disorders such as peripheral neuropathy, multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injuries such as stroke. It may also have applications in patients with severe septic shock.

For additional information about RegeneRx please visit www.regenerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements used in this press release relate to, among other things, information in the report published in Seeking Alpha, the expected timing of clinical trials in the United States and the potential patient benefits of its product candidates. There can be no assurance that any proposed clinical trial will be completed within the estimated timeframe or that positive results from any clinical trials or research by the Company, its collaborators, or independent parties in the U.S. or any other country will result in subsequent clinical confirmation or future commercial value. There can also be no assurance that any of the Company's drug candidates will result in any approved products in the U.S. or any other country. Please view these and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

