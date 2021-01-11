Regenesis Biomedical Names Tom Eisiminger, Jr., Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenesis Biomedical, Inc., a medical device company focused on safe, non-drug, pain management, announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Mr. Tom Eisiminger, Jr., as the next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Eisiminger succeeds Mr. Scott Brooks who recently retired.

Scott Brooks' career spanned senior management positions in BSN medical, KCI, Hill-Rom Company and Kimberly-Clark Healthcare, across sales and marketing, business development, national accounts, and operations. Scott served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CEO of Regenesis, where he helped shape corporate strategy for market expansion. Regenesis thanks Scott for his guidance and contributions.

Tom Eisiminger has been with Regenesis Biomedical for 14 years leading the sales efforts. Tom served in successive leadership roles culminating in his most recent position as Vice President of Sales. Tom served our country in the Army for 20+ years and is a decorated combat veteran. He held numerous leadership positions from platoon to battalion command and twice earned awards as top recruiting unit in the Army. Tom is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans. He is a veteran's advocate and serves as President of the Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC) and is a member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) – Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah chapter. He earned his B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and his MBA from Marylhurst University.

"I look forward to leading Regenesis towards accelerated growth with our team of dedicated colleagues," says CEO Tom Eisiminger. "To accomplish growth and market expansion, we will focus on these key value drivers: Clinical evidence, new FDA-cleared indications, intellectual property, and product development. I am pleased that the current senior management team will continue in the new leadership structure."

About Regenesis Biomedical

Regenesis Biomedical, Inc., is a privately held medical device company dedicated to improving human welfare through the research, design, manufacture, and sale of energy-based medical products and services that alleviate pain, restore health, and improve quality of life. Regenesis developed, patented, and markets the Provant® Therapy System. We are focused today on serving the needs of Veterans through our direct salesforce. Over 20,000 patients have treated with Provant's safe, non-drug, electromagnetic energy for pain management.

