Regenesys Offers GAINSWave® in Santa Barbara

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Jeffrey Edman, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Regenesys is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1805 E Cabrillo Blvd, Suite C, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Trained at UC Davis and UC San Francisco, he has been a scientist, a UCSF professor, an inventor, and community clinic physician. His research work focused on the molecular basis of hormone action and the molecular biology of human fungal infections. He is certified in Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine from the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. He currently is focussing on making better healthcare decisions through technology and good "old-fashioned" lifestyle changes.

While practicing as medical director of a community clinic, he grew to appreciate the failure of traditional medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of most chronic diseases. Traditional medicine emphasizes the treatment of chronic disease by treating symptoms and lab values (think about how pain and high cholesterol are treated). As physicians, we have kow-towed to the "evidence-based medicine" (EBM) model even when it conflicts with our intimate knowledge of the patient and with our own well-developed intuition.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenesys-offers-gainswave-in-santa-barbara-300662472.html

SOURCE GAINSWave