Regenexx, First to Use Stem Cells in Orthopedic Therapy, Marks 15th Anniversary

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenexx, the world's largest, cohesive physician group dedicated to practicing advanced orthobiologics and the first to use stem cells in the treatment of many orthopedic injuries, is celebrating its 15th year since inception. To date, more than 40,000 patients have been treated and the organization has performed more than 90,000 procedures.

In 2005, Dr. Chris Centeno and Dr. John Schultz, physicians in a small two-man pain management clinic in Colorado, were the first in the world to apply stem cells to treat many orthopedic injuries. Two years later they completed a 24 months, IRB-approved research study of the use of both culture-expanded and same-day stem cells to treat knee and hip arthritis as well as low-back degenerative disc disease. Today, there are more than 60 Regenexx affiliates worldwide, including India, Australia, the UK, China, Taiwan and the Cayman Islands.

"Today, Regenexx physicians, specializing in the use of orthobiologics for treating orthopedic injuries, are achieving results thought unimaginable 15 years ago," says Chris Centeno, MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Regenexx. "Fifteen years ago, this new specialty focused on using the most advanced regenerative protocols available as an alternative to many orthopedic surgeries and today our patented lab-processing and treatment protocols have allowed us to achieve unmatched results."

Regenexx Corporate is the only program where orthobiologics can get coverage through private health insurance plans. As of Jan 1, 2020, Regenexx Corporate added 50 new self-funded companies that pay for orthobiologic care delivered by Regenexx providers as a way to reduce their orthopedic costs. Regenexx also received the EHIR traction award at Cohort 3 for record number of matches in October of 2019.

Regenexx physicians must have specific qualifications around musculoskeletal care and only the most qualified physicians are accepted into the Regenexx network. Once accepted, Regenexx then provides the doctor with hundreds of hours of specialized, hands-on training in the Regenexx interventional orthopedics approach. Regenexx has more than 60 clinic locations worldwide with highly specialized musculoskeletal physicians trained in more than 90 different Regenexx procedures.

"Making the decision between the interventional orthobiologics route and surgery is a real choice for most patients, not something driven by how much they can afford out of pocket," says Dr. Centeno. "We will continue to support and perform the research to make that happen. In the meantime, we expect to save hundreds of millions for our self-funded health plans and disrupt healthcare delivery in the process."

Regenexx Milestones

2005: Dr. Chris Centeno and Dr. John Schultz embark on an idea to apply stem cells to treat orthopedic injuries in a small two-man clinic in Colorado

2006: Regenexx C (cultured) begins in Colorado

2006: First Regenexx publication released

2007: Dr. Chris Centeno and Dr. John Schultz complete a two-year, IRB-approved research study of the use of both culture-expanded and same-day stem cells to treat knee and hip arthritis and low-back degenerative disc disease

2009: World-class lab unveiled at Regenexx headquarters, led by a doctorate-level research team

2011: First affiliate physician, Dr. Rob Kramberg , brought into the Regenexx network

2012: Regenexx PLM and Regenexx AD begin

2014-2017: First randomized control trial for knee arthritis completed cost savings solution that gives employees an alternative to orthopedic surgery

2016: Regenexx publishes the world's largest stem cell safety paper in any medical indication

2019: The Regenexx affiliate network hits 62 sites

2019: Regenexx receives EHIR traction award at Cohort 3 (October) for record number of matches

2020: Regenexx's second RCT published on shoulder rotator cuff tears

For a full timeline visit https://regenexx.com/regenexx15/

About Regenexx

Regenexx® is the leader in advanced interventional orthobiologics through R&D, treatments, techniques, and training that reduce the reliance on surgical orthopedics. We strive to continuously innovate in regenerative advancements to get people better. Our commitment extends to lowering medical spending through our Regenexx Corporate Program, which provides less costly, less invasive, and less risky treatments than traditional orthopedic surgery.

