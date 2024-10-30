Regenified Unveils 2024 Consumer Trends: High Interest in Regenerative Agriculture Reveals Growth Opportunities for Brands and Retailers

The Emerging Regenerative Market creates an exciting opportunity for brands and retailers to meet the rising demand Post this

The report, undertaken from July 9th to 26th, 2024, provides benchmarks on consumer awareness, interest, and purchasing intent in regenerative agriculture. While the data reveals an increasing recognition of regenerative practices, it also highlights the need to increase understanding and access. Consumers preferences for certification, nutrient density, and product availability underpin the opportunity for market expansion.

Key Findings

Rising awareness and interest:

Emerging Regenerative Market: 32% of Values Based Shoppers and 20% of General Consumers qualify as the Emerging Regenerative Market — highly engaged consumers who are eager to share their knowledge and support brands that align with their values.

Certification is critical : 72% of Values Based Shoppers and 92% of the Emerging Regenerative Market place high importance on certification when choosing products, demanding clear labeling to ensure trust in the products they choose.

Consumers prioritize health and nutrient density: 80% of Values Based Shoppers and 96% of the Emerging Regenerative Market expressed desire for nutrient-dense foods, correlating regenerative practices and healthier choices.

Willingness to pay a premium: 89% of the Emerging Regenerative Market are willing to pay more for regenerative products, reflecting strong consumer commitment to align purchasing decisions with ethical and environmental values.

Supply is a current barrier: Limited availability is a challenge for 40% of Values Based Shoppers and 44% of the Emerging Regenerative Market, signaling a clear need to expand access to regenerative products.

A knowledge gap in the survey highlights the need to educate consumers about the benefits of regenerative agriculture. Before being shown visual aids, just 37% of Values Based Shoppers reported a strong understanding of it. However, when presented with information illustrating how regenerative practices can improve soil health, increase biodiversity, and enhance nutrient density in food, 65% of Values Based Shoppers reported being "extremely interested" in regenerative agriculture. This presents a clear opportunity for brands to invest in awareness efforts that explain key environmental and human benefits.

Even as interest in regenerative products rises, availability remains limited. Expanding the presence of regenerative products in categories like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains can help meet demand and build consumer loyalty. By increasing visibility and offering clear certification, brands can capture the interest of the Emerging Regenerative Market and Values Based Shopper alike.

Salar Shemirani, CEO of Regenified, says, "The Emerging Regenerative Market is a significant finding. These consumers are loyal advocates for the movement, creating an exciting opportunity for brands and retailers to meet the rising demand for certified regenerative products." He adds, "Consumers in the Emerging Regenerative Market are ready to make positive changes through their purchasing decisions, but farmers can't meet this demand alone. We invite brands, retailers and peers across the industry to unite and serve these consumers by fostering a truly regenerative supply chain, from field to shelf."

To access the white paper detailing the data set, graphics and additional findings, visit https://regenified.com/2024-consumer-report .

About Regenified



Regenified is a practice and outcome-based land verification and product certification program that champions regenerative agriculture. Founded by a team of regenerative farming pioneers, experts, and innovators, Regenified promotes practices that enhance biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and nutrient density while aligning with nature. Farmers, brands and retailers interested in learning more should visit www.regenified.com

