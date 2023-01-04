Regent Bank Names Peter Mullen Director of Venture and Tech Banking

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Bank has named Peter Mullen Director of Venture and Tech Banking, as the migration of talent from traditional innovation hubs like the Bay Area and NYC continues to Midwestern cities.

Mullen is a veteran of the Silicon Valley tech scene, with decades of experience in IT, product and business development. He has held leadership positions with a long list of Bay Area firms such as Hewlett-Packard, RocketSpace and Alchemist Accelerator, to name just a few.

In his new role with Regent, Mullen will lead the bank's relationship development for tech communities that have arisen recently in Regent's markets in Oklahoma and Missouri, and he will provide them with essential resources including business partnerships, growth capital, and mentoring.

"I'm beyond excited to join such an incredible organization at a very interesting time as Tulsa emerges as a legitimate hub for tech startup growth and inclusive innovation," Mullen said.

"Tech and innovation are the future of our economy," Regent Bank Chairman and CEO Sean Kouplen said. "We are excited to do our part to help these remarkable entrepreneurs and founders be successful."

Regent's entry into venture banking comes amid a tech and cultural renaissance in Downtown Tulsa, an area that, prior to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, had been home to "Black Wall Street" in the Greenwood District, one of the wealthiest Black communities in the United States.

"What's extra special, with the resurgence of Black Wall Street as the core of the Tulsa tech community, is that local incubators and accelerators have already graduated more Black-led tech startups than I've seen in all my years in Silicon Valley. That's something we at Regent Bank hope to be a significant part of: helping to drive continued success in company formation and truly inclusive job growth."

Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata, OK, and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 14 years ago. The bank has grown to seven locations in Oklahoma and Missouri with mortgage and insurance divisions, treasury services, and private healthcare banking. It is among the country's fastest growing financial institutions with more than $1.1 billion in total assets.

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.

