Regent Education Joins the CollegeBuys Institutional Purchasing Program

New Partnership Expands Affordable Financial Aid and Fund Management Solution for the California Community Colleges

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and fund management solutions, announced today a new partnership with CollegeBuys. As part of this agreement, California's community colleges will have access to discounted pricing for the Regent Award Suite of financial aid and fund management solutions.

CollegeBuys is a program of the Foundation for California Community Colleges that leverages the buying power of the largest public higher education system in the nation to secure discounted and value-based offerings with industry-leading partners for California's educational institutions, students, faculty, and staff. Through Regent Education's partnership with CollegeBuys, California Community Colleges gain access to pre-negotiated pricing for the Regent Award Suite, providing a vetted, affordable financial aid and fund management solution for colleges across the state.

Regent Education provides a cloud-based, holistic suite of financial aid and fund management solutions that automate the packaging and repackaging of financial aid across standard and non-standard terms, subscription periods, and non-term enrollment models. Using Regent Education, colleges can provide students with clear, transparent student loan options and a holistic view of debt from first class through graduation. As a result, they can grow enrollment, reduce manual effort, and deliver the flexibility students expect, including support for new programs such as competency-based education (CBE).

Through Regent Education's participation in the CollegeBuys program, California Community Colleges will have access to pre-negotiated, discounted pricing for the entire suite of Regent Education solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with CollegeBuys to offer the California Community Colleges affordable access to the Regent Award Suite, our industry-leading financial aid and fund management solutions," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "Using our solutions, the California Community Colleges can increase transparency into student loan options and eliminate enrollment barriers so they can deliver on their Vision 2030 goals of providing equity in access, equity in success, and equity in support for all their students."

About Regent Education

Regent Education enables colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. With a sole focus on financial aid, Regent Education delivers a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across multiple enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com.

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges

The Foundation for California Community Colleges works to benefit students, colleges, and communities by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. FoundationCCC is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization founded in 1998. It serves as the official statewide nonprofit organization supporting the California Community Colleges, the largest system of higher education in the nation. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org.

