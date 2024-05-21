Regent Education Partners with Massachusetts Department of Higher Education to Advance Tuition Equity for Undocumented Students

Powered by Regent Access, the Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid (MASFA) enables undocumented students to apply for state need-based financial aid

FREDERICK, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that the Massachusetts Department of Education (MA DHE) is live with Regent Access, the solution that powers its new Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid (MASFA) . The MASFA, a critical piece of the Massachusetts Tuition Equity Law , gives students who cannot complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) because of their immigration status a way to apply for state need-based financial aid.

Regent Access powers the MASFA, providing a user-friendly, responsive online experience that mirrors the FAFSA. In production in five states including Massachusetts, Regent Access eliminates enrollment barriers for undocumented students by helping them gain access to the state financial aid needed to help finance their education.

The MA DHE sought to launch the MASFA quickly, but required additional help to do so. They identified Regent Access as the only vendor solution that would both support the MASFA project requirements and also meet the Department's expedited timeline.

To date, close to 200 schools across the state have received training on Regent Access.

"Massachusetts is making great strides in expanding access to state need-based financial aid," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "Launching the MASFA is a critical step in helping undocumented students realize their educational goals, and we are proud to partner with the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education in support of this effort. We look forward to continuing our support of their initiatives for years to come."

