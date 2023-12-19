Regent Education's Financial Aid and Scholarship Management Product Suite Receives TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

News provided by

Regent Education

19 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

New certification underscores Regent Education's commitment to helping customers comply with a wide range of security certification and policies

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that the Regent Education product suite received TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification. This certification, applicable to institutions within the state of Texas, demonstrates Regent Education's ability to help customers manage security and risk and comply with policies beyond the basics that many solutions meet. 

Adhering to security certifications and mitigating risk continues to be top-of-mind for colleges and universities nationwide. Regent Education's TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions that provide institutions with peace of mind, taking into account the confidentiality and integrity of the data, the availability of its solutions, and the specific privacy policies and compliance requirements issued by state and national governing bodies. 

"Regent Education takes its role in mitigating cybersecurity risks and protecting customers' systems and data very seriously," said Ron Dinwiddie, Chief Product Officer at Regent Education. "We are excited to demonstrate this commitment through our TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, and look forward to working with institutions in the state of Texas as they implement our suite of financial aid and scholarship management solutions."

Regent Education automates the financial aid and scholarship management lifecycle across all enrollment and educational models. Designed by financial aid experts, Regent's holistic, cloud-based, SIS-agnostic platform integrates with key campus systems, enabling institutions to increase efficiency, give students greater transparency into borrowing options, and make every institutional scholarship dollar count. As a result, institutions can better meet - or exceed - their enrollment goals. 

While TX-RAMP Certification is specific to institutions in Texas, Regent Education is committed to helping institutions manage security and risk and to comply with a wide range of certifications and policies, including SOC I and SOC II compliance. If you have questions about certifications or policies specific to your state or institution, please reach out. We're happy to explore how we can help. 

About Regent Education
For over 10 years, Regent Education has enabled colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. Backed by a group of forward-thinking EdTech investors, Regent Education focuses solely on financial aid, putting its 400 years of collective higher education experience to work, delivering a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com

Media Contact: 
Heather Hodgson 
[email protected]

SOURCE Regent Education

Also from this source

Central Michigan University Selects Regent Education to Elevate the Student Experience Through Automated Financial Aid

Central Michigan University Selects Regent Education to Elevate the Student Experience Through Automated Financial Aid

Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Central Michigan University (CMU,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.