Regent Holding Company Acquires Household Essentials

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Holding Company, the parent company of Creative Co-Op, Bloomingville and ILLUME, today announced the acquisition of Household Essentials, a leading home storage and solutions provider.

Headquartered in Hazelwood, MO, Household Essentials has a long history in the home storage and laundry solutions categories. The company's products can be found at leading e-commerce retailers, where its individual products have thousands of positive reviews, as well as leading offline retailers. More recently, the company has leveraged its deep e-commerce expertise into the burgeoning ready-to-assemble furniture category.

Regent Holding Company is a diversified global designer, marketer and supplier of products for the home. Regent's brands, Creative Co-Op, Bloomingville and ILLUME are sold across the United States and Europe to over 20,000 independent retail doors, leading e-commerce retailers and select specialty/mass retailers through its distribution centers in Memphis, TN and Ikast, Denmark. The company manufactures home fragrance products in its state-of-the-art Maple Grove, MN factory and manages sourcing across brands through its sourcing office in Shenzhen, China.

"We are excited to welcome Household Essentials into our family of brands," said Eugene Wang, CEO of Regent. "Through organic growth and previous acquisitions, we have continued to demonstrate the value of omni-channel distribution, cross-selling and sourcing scale, and Household Essentials' adjacent category and e-commerce expertise is an exciting addition to our growth platform."

"The Household Essentials leadership team has been patiently searching for the perfect fit for the business that would leverage opportunities and complement the significant growth that Household Essentials has been experiencing," said James Glenn, CEO of Household Essentials. "The Regent team's experience, growth strategy, management style and customer focus are the perfect fit to take Household Essentials' business to a new plateau."

Aramar Capital Group, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Household Essentials in the transaction.

