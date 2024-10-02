Regent Hong Kong Awarded #3 of "The Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" in Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to an array of global accolades received this year, Regent Hong Kong has just been named #3 of "The Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 (USA) and also one of the "Best Hotels in China" in the Condé Nast Traveler China Readers' Choice Awards 2024.

As per the Condé Nast Traveler Guide to the Best Hotels in Hong Kong, "Many new hotels are dubbed an instant classic, but few earn that praise quite so literally as Regent's latest Hong Kong outpost. Since last November, after a top-to-bottom revamp spearheaded by Hong Kong-born designer Chi Wing Lo, the all-caps Regent emblem once again gleams golden over Victoria Harbour. Regent's facelift has rung in a new era for this beloved property. Still, its trump card, luckily, remained unchanged: Few hotels offer a better vantage point over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's neon-lit skyscraper jumble."

Regent Hong Kong Managing Director Michel Chertouh comments, "On behalf of our exceptional team, we're delighted to be recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler in the USA and China as one of the top hotels. This distinction reflects the dedication and passion of our colleagues to make each guest's stay a truly personalised experience that creates lasting memories."

The reimagined hotel which rebranded back to Regent Hong Kong in November 2023 is a haven of sophistication and contemporary refinement on the edge of the famed Victoria Harbour. Serene interiors by visionary designer Chi Wing Lo juxtapose cinematic harbourviews. Exceptional dining experiences and bespoke service "on your terms" make it a rare gem on Victoria Harbour.

Regent Hong Kong has garnered a remarkable array of industry honours, solidifying its position as a renowned luxury destination. The hotel has been named the #1 Hong Kong City Hotel, #2 among the 20 Favourite City Hotels in Asia, and #7 among the 100 Hotels Voted Best in the World in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 readers' survey. It was also included in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Hot List and Travel + Leisure's 2024 It List as one of the Best New Hotels and Best New City Hotels in the world.

