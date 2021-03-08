Regent Properties Announces Executive Promotions

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Properties ("Regent"), a real estate investment and development firm, today announced the promotions of two executives within its corporate office. Lisa Laffer has been promoted to Principal and will join Regent's Executive Team, and Patrick Devitt has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and Development. Both promotions are effective immediately.

Laffer has served as Regent's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for nearly four years and will retain these responsibilities in her new role as Principal and a member of the Executive Team. She brings many years of real estate transactional law experience to the firm, having served as general counsel at Karney Properties and as an attorney at the law firms of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and Latham & Watkins. Laffer received her JD from UCLA and her BA from Yale University.

Devitt joined Regent in 2015 as an Associate and most recently served as Vice President, Acquisitions and Development. In his new role, he will continue to source and analyze potential asset acquisitions in the office, retail, and residential sectors and manage large capital projects. During his time at Regent, Devitt has been involved in the execution of more than $1 billion in real estate transactions. Prior to joining Regent, Devitt received a Masters in Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, a Bachelors from the University of Notre Dame, and has over 10 years of experience working in the real estate investment and development sectors.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the promotions of both Lisa and Patrick," said Eric Fleiss, Chief Executive Officer of Regent. "Their efforts, dedication and teamwork have helped play a key role in the firm's growth and success as we continuously strive to deliver strong results for our investors. I have every confidence that they will have an even greater impact on Regent in their new and expanded roles."

About Regent Properties

Founded in 1989, Regent Properties, LLC is an SEC-registered real estate development and investment management firm based in Los Angeles, California. During its 30-year history, the firm and its principals have acquired, developed, financed and/or managed over $3 billion in real estate transactions nationally, encompassing more than 21 million square feet of retail, commercial, residential and mixed-use projects and 13,000 acres of master planned communities representing 31,000 lots. Regent's assets under management as of December 31, 2020 totaled $1.3 billion.

