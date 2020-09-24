Regent Seven Seas Cruises®' 2023 World Cruise Breaks Booking Record for Second Year in a Row

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world's leading luxury ocean cruise line, has once again shattered the company's previous world cruise opening day booking record, with reservations doubling the previous record set by the 2022 World Cruise. The line experienced the longest waitlist for a world cruise in its history, with all Penthouse Suites and above selling out within a matter of hours when sales opened on September 23.

"Our world cruises are always highly anticipated, and I am delighted with the response to our latest global voyage, especially considering the unprecedented public health challenges we are currently navigating," stated Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "This record-breaking 2023 World Cruise launch day demonstrates people's willingness to take long cruises to exotic lands and the substantial appetite for luxury travel our guests have and it is a testament to the unrivalled Regent experience that our outstanding crew have perfected."

Regent's 2023 World Cruise is the line's longest since 2011 and will explore South America, South Pacific Islands, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Africa and Spain on a 143-night voyage across 72 ports of call.

The epic journey spans six continents from Miami, Florida to Barcelona, Spain in nearly five months, sailing January 7 to May 30, 2023. Full voyage details can be found in the dedicated brochure and an enticing World Cruise 2023 video has also been created.

Seven Seas Mariner®, the world's first all-suite, all-balcony ship, will take luxury travelers "Beyond the Horizon," re-igniting a love for the water by sailing a total of 38,279 nautical miles, including a full transit of the Panama Canal and the navigation of three oceans, 14 seas, straits, gulfs, bays and channels. On land guests will have untold adventures in 42 countries with up to 356 FREE shore excursions and access to 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Guests will also enjoy extended adventure in 11 ports which feature overnight stays, and be treated to exclusive shoreside experiences in three highly exotic destinations - Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; and Walvis Bay, Namibia - as well as a glamorous pre-cruise gala in Miami.

Though only a few suite categories remain available due to the record-breaking launch day, fares range from $77,999 to $208,999 per guest with every luxury included and past world cruise guests and Seven Seas Society® Members enjoy additional savings. The unforgettable expedition includes a broad collection of bespoke and exclusive amenities, such as first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, onboard medical services, visa packages, phone time per suite, a commemorative gift and more. This is in addition to the personalized service, exquisite dining in ambient restaurants, premium beverages in a number of bars and lounges, entertainment and unlimited internet access found on board all Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyages and all included in the fare.

Should guests be hungry for even more adventure, Regent has designed 14 bespoke optional overland programs, half of which are completely new and will immerse travelers into fascinating destinations. The tailored tours, which are supplementary, are led by local expert guides and designed to maximize time on shore, with guests leaving the ship for up to four days at a time. Highlights include exploring the wonders of the Galapagos Islands, unlocking the mysteries of Machu Picchu and searching for Africa's Big Five.

Montague continued, "Featuring a veritable treasure trove of up to 356 FREE shore excursions and a focus on lesser traveled areas of the globe such as Polynesia and Melanesia, Southeast Asia and Africa's west coast, our 2023 World Cruise is one of the longest and most exciting sailings we have ever curated. This coupled with our highly personalized onboard service, and the fact that every imaginable luxury is included, creates a truly unrivaled experience and the perfect environment for guests to create life-long memories with fellow, like-minded travelers."

Epic Luxury Travel, Beyond the Horizon

"Beyond the Horizon" is a journey grand in scale and full of possibilities. Spanning an astounding itinerary of countries and ports of call, with hundreds of free excursions, additional highlights include access to dozens of UNESCO sites, unique and exclusive shoreside experiences, plus overnight stays and optional land programs that will deliver even more in-depth exploration of exotically unfamiliar ports of call.

48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Highlights Include:

Baroque Churches of the Philippines from Manila, Philippines

from Complex of Hué Monuments from Hue / Da Nang ( Chan May ), Vietnam

from / ( ), Melaka and George Town from Penang, Malaysia

from Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve from Praslin (La Digue), Seychelles

from Praslin (La Digue), Namib Sand Sea from Walvis Bay, Namibia

from Walvis Bay, Palmeral of Elche from Alicante, Spain

Three New Unique Shoreside Experiences, Exclusively for 2023 World Cruise Guests:

Cultural Delights and Colorful Traditions at Taman Bhagawan

February 27, 2023 – Bali, Indonesia

World cruisers will enjoy an evening of lively dances, music and the colorful lights of traditional Balinese performers at Taman Bhagawan, a stunning tropical garden setting by the sea. Cocktails and a delicious, Balinese-inspired dinner will be accompanied by Legong dancing, the magical Barong Dance and Beleganjur music. This unique event will conclude with a special gift from the Balinese hosts.

An Illuminated Evening by the Bay

March 29, 2023 – Singapore

Gardens by the Bay houses the largest glass greenhouse in the world, the Flower Dome, exhibiting an incredibly unique display of plant species from far-flung regions of the world. Beverages in the Waterview Room provide breathtaking views of Singapore before an extravagant dinner is held at the elegant Flower Field Hall while a lively multicultural show, lit from above by a luminous field of flowers, entertains guests.

Moonscapes and Moonlight in Namibia

May 8, 2023 – Walvis Bay, Namibia

The Swakop River Canyon, close to Walvis Bay, Namibia has been equated to a moonscape with its unusual rock formations and dry riverbeds. The canyon acts as the stunning backdrop to an unforgettable sunset dinner featuring authentic local dishes and as day turns into night, the rugged beauty of the Namib desert is illuminated by crackling fires, soothing candles and the twinkling stars overhead.

11 Overnight Stays:

Lima (Callao), Peru

(Callao), Bora Bora , French Polynesia

, Bali (Benoa), Indonesia

(Benoa), Hong Kong, China

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand

(Laem Chabang), Singapore

Malé, Maldives

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mahé, Seychelles

Cape Town, South Africa

14 Optional Overland Programs, Seven Brand New Experiences (additional cost):

NEW - Wild Wonders of the Galapagos — Three Nights from Manta, Ecuador

- — Three Nights from Manta, Mysterious Machu Picchu — Two Nights from Salaverry, Peru

— Two Nights from Salaverry, Romantic Escape — One Night from Bora Bora , French Polynesia

— from , NEW - Koalas, Uluru and Kakadu — Four Nights from Cairns, Australia

— Four Nights from Cairns, NEW - Reef Life and Desert Delights — Four Nights from Cairns, Australia

— Four Nights from Cairns, Inside Angkor Wat — Two Nights from Hue / Da Nang ( Chan May ), Vietnam

— Two Nights from / ( ), NEW - Khmer Kaleidoscope and Angkor Wat — Four Nights from Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand

— Four Nights from (Laem Chabang), The Taj Mahal and Gems of Jaipur — Four Nights from Mumbai, India

— Four Nights from Safari Adventure: Kruger National Park — Four Nights from Maputo, Mozambique

— Four Nights from NEW - Leopard Mountain Safari — One Night from Maputo, Mozambique

from NEW - Wildlife and Warriors in Zululand — Four Nights from Maputo, Mozambique

— Four Nights from Phinda Mountain Lodge — Three Nights from Richard's Bay, South Africa

— Three Nights from Richard's Bay, NEW - Big Game and Bold Wines — Three Nights from Richard's Bay, South Africa

— Three Nights from Richard's Bay, Sossusvlei Desert Adventure — Two Nights from Cape Town, South Africa

Seven Seas Mariner ®

Seven Seas Mariner® is the world's first all-suite, all balcony luxury cruise ship and exudes a sleek, spacious and contemporary interior décor featuring Italian marble, crystal chandeliers and modern artwork. The ship's 445 crew members provide highly personalized service to her 700 guests.

Four beautifully designed restaurants feature exquisite fine dining including classic American steakhouse, modern French cuisine and authentic Italian dishes. More casual dinner selections are also offered each night in the al-fresco Pool Grill. A convivial atmosphere permeates Seven Seas Mariner's® public spaces, including throughout four chic bars and lounges, perfect for unwinding after an exhilarating day of exploring.

The ship's elegantly appointed suites feature Elite Slumber™ Beds framed by plush, padded leather headboards, sitting areas furnished with comfortable sofas, accent tables and artwork, as well as private balconies. All suites feature walk-in closets and oversized, marble-accented bathrooms with L'Occitane® or Guerlain amenities.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor™ and Seven Seas Voyager® - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

