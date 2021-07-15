Regent Seven Seas Cruises®' 2024 World Cruise Breaks Booking Record for Third Year Running

"With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Remarkably, we've found that interest hasn't just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites."

The incredible 2024 World Cruise voyage will explore Central America, USA's West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, Navigate the World begins on January 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami, Florida, on board the elegant Seven Seas Mariner®. Over 132-nights the ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering unrivaled destination-immersion with 442 FREE shore excursions and access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise - as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

Montague continued, "For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation - it's a return to a normality. That journey back to normality begins this coming September when Seven Seas Splendor® sails again, before the rest of the fleet joins her on the oceans in the coming months. We cannot wait to host luxury travelers who are eager to explore the world, very soon, while enjoying the unrivaled Regent experience, and the peace of mind of our multi-layered SailSAFE™ health and safety program which always puts the safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit first."

The cruise line's previous world cruise opening day record was set when Regent's 2023 World Cruise went on sale in September 2020.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor™, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

