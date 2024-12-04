Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Debuts Bold New 'Unrivaled At Sea™' Brand Positioning

Ultra Luxury Cruise Line Also Reveals Global Multi-Media Brand Campaign

'Nobody Does It Better' Featuring a Bespoke Recording of Classic Song 'Unforgettable'



CANNES, France, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, has unveiled its striking new brand positioning featuring a strong and distinctive creative look and bold Unrivaled at Sea™ tagline, firmly cementing their position as the world's leading ultra luxury cruise line. In addition, Regent has revealed a rich and emotive global brand campaign - Nobody Does It Better™ - encapsulating the extraordinary vacation experience found only on board The World's Most Luxurious Fleet®.

The ultra luxury, all-inclusive Seven Seas Explorer, one of 6 ships in The World's Most Luxurious Fleet

The exciting reveal is a culmination of a significant multi-year evolution of the brand, designed to best position Regent for continued success, and reflecting their unwavering dedication to redefining luxury at sea. Launching today, December 4, 2024, the revitalized brand will make its debut across marketing and sales channels including print and digital advertising, social media, connected TV and more.

"We are delighted to proudly reveal our new brand positioning and compelling global brand campaign to our valued guests, Travel Partners, and team members all around the world," said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "When guests sail aboard The World's Most Luxurious Fleet, our goal is always to provide a seamless and carefree travel experience that is Unrivaled at Sea, exceeding each guests' unique expectations in every way. We truly believe that across our fundamental brand pillars of Immersive Exploration, Heartfelt Hospitality, Luxurious Space and Epicurean Perfection, that Nobody Does It Better than Regent Seven Seas Cruises."

Unrivaled at Sea: A Bold New Brand Positioning and Creative

Regent's new tagline Unrivaled at Sea, along with its new logo and black and white brand colors are bold and striking, allowing its new creative to be distinct, standing out in the cruise line's competitor set, as well as placing Regent comfortably among the world's leading ultra luxury land-based hotels and resorts.

The promise of being Unrivaled at Sea is supported by four guiding brand pillars which highlight key guest experiences that Regent excels at - Immersive Exploration™, Heartfelt Hospitality™, Luxurious Space, and Epicurean Perfection™ - with the foundation of this brand promise being its unique value proposition as The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience®.

Heartfelt Hospitality is a new pillar for Regent, to better capture the warmth, care and personalized attention delivered to each guest by the incredible onboard team. These passionate team members attend to every imaginable detail, caring for each guest like family to deliver a seamless travel experience. Decades of heritage, a relentless pursuit of perfection and Regent's commitment to being the consummate host truly set the cruise line apart in the industry and is consistently a top factor cited by guests for their strong brand loyalty.

The new creative look and feel has been specifically designed to allow for more use in the digital sphere as Regent's key demographics become move savvy with online technology, while imagery used in marketing activity will now focus on transporting guests into vacation experiences, showcasing the four pillars central to Regent's brand promise.

Nobody Does It Better: A Global Brand Campaign

Regent's global brand marketing campaign Nobody Does It Better launches with a captivating and emotive film that tells the story of a couple who are cared for and pampered from the very start of their voyage when picked up as part of a door-to-airport Blacklane private chauffeur concierge service. The film features a bespoke recording of classic song "Unforgettable" by award-winning producer David Kosten, underlining the cruise line's timeless sophistication and elegance.

The couple indulge in a myriad of ultra luxury experiences from discovering iconic Mediterranean locales, to sampling exquisite cuisine and beverages, all the while enjoying highly personalized service and Regent's signature Heartfelt Hospitality throughout their spacious suite and the lavishly designed ship.

Data-Driven Product & Creative Evolution

Regent's new brand positioning marks the completion of a phased, comprehensive brand evolution, driven by consumer and travel trade research to best position the Company firmly as the world's leading ultra luxury cruise line.

"The ultra luxury cruise landscape is constantly evolving, and we recognize that to remain the leader, we must adapt, innovate and consistently anticipate and exceed the expectations of the discerning ultra luxury traveler," said Jessica John, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Over the past few years, we have embarked on a bold journey of transformation in our product, marketing and messaging, providing our guests with more flexibility, choice and personalization to fit their own definitions of luxury, while also boldly repositioning Regent to stand out in an ever more competitive ultra luxury cruise landscape."

In addition to the new brand positioning and supporting brand campaign, the extensive research conducted informed Regent's decision to create two new fares - launched in July 2024. The fares provide guests true personalized all-inclusive luxury, with more ways to tailor their journey to their unique preferences, while continuing to enjoy The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience.

The All-Inclusive Cruise Fare is perfect for guests who want to enjoy incredible inclusions throughout their cruise ranging from unlimited shore excursions to specialty dining and premium beverages, to valet laundry service, to gratuities and more, while the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare extends their journey beyond the sailing to include roundtrip flights, customizable to preferred air class, and a new private executive chauffeur service with Blacklane.

For more information visit RSSC.com/Nobody-Does-It-Better, call 1.844.873.2381 or contact a professional Travel Advisor.

