Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Innovates Luxury Cruising With Unique Immersive Overnights Sailings

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world's leading luxury cruise line, has announced a collection of six unique Immersive Overnights voyages where each port of call features an overnight stay – allowing for deeper exploration and discovery in much-loved destinations.

These voyages, currently on board four of the six ships in The World's Most Luxurious Fleet®, will include special shoreside experiences exclusively crafted to make each overnight call a memorable part of the journey. Destinations featured in the Immersive Overnights collection are the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia and all six sailings are included in Regent's Upgrade Your Horizon offer where guests receive a FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade and low deposits.

"Regent's history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests," said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden."

Immersive Overnights allows luxury cruisers to see another side of fascinating destinations with 26 evening shore excursions created especially for Regent. These exciting evening shore excursions include an exploration of world-class art from the likes of Picasso, Rodin, and Munch in the home of a Swedish prince; sunset wine-tasting at a Tuscan villa; and a Michelin star dinner in Athens. This is just a sampling of what is to come with additional evening shore excursions and unique multi-night overland tours in Italy, Croatia, France, Greece, Germany, and Finland to be announced soon.

As well as day and evening shore excursions – many of which are complimentary as part of Regent's free unlimited shore excursion program – as part of the voyage fare, guests will enjoy round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and mini bar replenished daily, entertainment, unlimited internet access, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities onboard, transfers between airport, hotel and ship, and a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

For more information, please visit RSSC.com/immersive-overnights, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

Immersive Overnights Across the Globe

The Immersive Overnights collection offers discerning travelers unrivaled exploration of select destinations on board six itineraries in 2024 and 2025, spanning the globe from Europe to Asia on board Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Voyager® and Seven Seas Navigator®.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has highlighted the collection of captivating sailings with selected evening shore excursions to help guests plan their next dream cruise experience in true all-inclusive luxury. More information can be found at RSSC.com/immersive-overnights.

Seven Seas Voyager

Adriatic Elegance

Trieste, Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece

October 5, 2024 – 10 nights

Experience Immersive Overnights in three of the Adriatic's finest cities – Trieste, Italy; Zadar, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro – before sailing to Athens (Piraeus) for two nights on this elegant 10-night adventure.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Zadar Sunset Serenade

Luxury travelers will explore the gems of the Adriatic Sea on board Seven Seas Voyager, including Zadar, Croatia. Cruising the sheltered waters of Jazine Bay as the sun begins to set, the ancient city is perfect for leisurely exploration. The cruise will offer a unique perspective of Zadar – the oldest continuously inhabited city in Croatia – which will look all the more radiant at dusk when the sky becomes a canvas of vibrant colors. Guests will disembark at the Sea Organ, a set of marble steps that plays harmonic sounds when seawater rushes through pipes fitted with whistles beneath the steps. The phenomenon is adjacent Greeting to the Sun, a solar-powered monument that creates an imaginative light show each evening. Both multi-sensory attractions helped fuel Zadar's resurgence. In the peninsular city center, portions of Roman-built fortified walls and an excavated forum whose construction started during the reign of Augustus – the first Roman emperor – are the perfect setting for exploration.

Seven Seas Voyager

Majestic Mediterranean

Istanbul, Turkey to Barcelona, Spain

October 27, 2024 – 10 nights

Luxuriate in four of the world's most dynamic cities – Istanbul, Turkey; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Barcelona, Spain – on this 10-night Immersive Overnights journey to the Mediterranean.

Sample Day Shore Excursion: Bocelli Music & Art

Guests will enjoy a private piano concert and lunch at a restaurant in Rome and see the Eternal City's signature attractions on a panoramic tour. The immersion into all things Roman will begin with an enlightening drive through the capital, perfect for spotting icons such as the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and Circus Maximus, the massive stadium where the Romans once held chariot races. It will also serve as the venue for the piano concert of Italian classics with an accomplished singer as accompaniment. During the inspired lunch that follows, wines produced on the Tuscan estate of Andrea Bocelli's family will complement each course. The sommelier will describe the characteristics of the wines and how the Bocellis produce them. Guests will then view even more iconic locations such as St. Peter's Square while exploring Vatican City.

Seven Seas Navigator

Mediterranean Tapestry

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to Barcelona, Spain

November 15, 2024 – 7 nights

Experience the best of Italian, French and Catalan art, food, and culture on this 7-night Immersive Overnights journey to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Tuscany ( Livorno), Italy; Toulon, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Sunset Wine Tasting & Dinner at a Tuscan Villa

Savor the sumptuous flavors of the Mediterranean in quaint tavernas and historic villas, including Villa Dianella, an elegant Tuscan estate where the famed Medici family hunted during the 16th century. As an introduction to the area, travelers will first explore the nearby town of San Miniato. Perched atop a ridge high above the Arno Valley, the town is known for its white truffles, including a record-breaking one that weighed well over four pounds. Following a full day of exploration, gourmands will enjoy a wine tasting and beautiful evening meal at Villa Dianella, prepared with locally sourced Tuscan ingredients. The seasonal menu may include a paccheri pasta with pecorino cheese and a wonderfully seasoned chicken dish with roasted vegetables. The tasting in the wine cellar will be just as memorable as the selections will be organic – guests will sample a blend made with Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes and perhaps an Orpicchio white varietal.

Seven Seas Explorer

Blossoms, Towers and Temples

Tokyo, Japan to Tokyo, Japan

March 5, 2025 – 14 nights

Embarking from Tokyo, guests will experience Immersive Overnights in Kyoto (via Kobe), Japan; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Shanghai, China; and Japan's glittering capital Tokyo on this 14-night Asian adventure.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Seoul Night & Temple Cuisine

In Seoul, South Korea explore landmarks that define the capital's past and present at night, when the sprawling urban landscape is beautifully illuminated. Few places in Seoul are more historic than Gwanghwamun Square, which has been a public gathering place for centuries. It features statues of two revered figures – King Sejong, who developed a phonetic system for writing the Korean language, and Yi Sun-sin, a brilliant 16th-century admiral renowned for his victories over the Japanese navy. A delightful meal of dishes that originated in Buddhist temples will follow. Temple cuisine is typically devoid of pungent vegetables such as onions and garlic as they are thought to hinder spiritual practices. For a glimpse at Seoul's vision for the future, stops to photograph Dongdaemum Design Plaza, a cultural hub with a bold amorphous design, and pausing at Sebit Islets – the world's first floating cultural space – are essential. Sebit Islets will look especially dramatic with its LED lights reflecting off the Hangang River.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Relaxing Shanghai Night Excursion

Guests will spend a stress-free, wonderfully serene evening in Shanghai. The experience will begin with a traditional Chinese foot massage in which pressure is applied to specific points on the soles of the feet that supposedly correspond to certain organs. Benefits may include restoring the natural flow of bodily energy. The foot massage will leave guests well-prepared to browse the Shanghai History Museum, whose dioramas tell the story of Shanghai's evolution decade by decade. The collection is absolutely astounding as it contains priceless pieces in every imaginable category, including calligraphy, textiles and jade ware. A short walk will bring guests to the Super Brand Mall for an extraordinary meal of traditional Shanghai cuisine.

Seven Seas Splendor

Flair, Flavor and Culture

Monte Carlo, Monaco to Athens (Piraeus), Greece

April 20, 2025 – 10 nights

Embarking from glamorous Monte Carlo, this 10-night Immersive Overnights sojourn sails on to Salerno, Italy for two nights, then Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey and Athens (Piraeus), Greece for one night each.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Wine & Dine Experience on the Amalfi Coast

Sample an inspiring selection of organic wines and savor an equally delightful dinner at Le Vigne Di Raito, a boutique winery on the Amalfi Coast. The experience will begin with a walking tour of the vineyard, which although relatively young has already yielded award-winning wines. Travelers will hear about the winery's environmentally friendly practices and the unique terroir that encourages grapes such as Aglianico and Piedirosso to flourish. A tasting follows in the cellar, during which oenophiles will enjoy sampling flagship wines made from blends of those grapes – a ruby-red Ragis with hints of Mediterranean vegetation and a Vitamenia Rosé with crispy hints of citrus fruits. After retiring to a private terrace, a home-cooked dinner of seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients will be served. A natural jam made with organic lemons from trees planted among the grape vines is often available as it is delicious on cheese.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Michelin-Star Coastline Dinner & Athens excursion

During an overnight in Athens, settle in for a panoramic drive through the Greek capital at dusk, passing one ancient or modern landmark after another – including the Arch of Hadrian, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and even a statue of Lord Byron, the famed English poet who died in 1824 during the Greek War of Independence – while Athens becomes fully illuminated. Following the drive, guests will dine at seaside Varoulko, an acclaimed Greek restaurant overlooking Mikrolimano Harbor. During the meal, Varoulko's coveted Michelin star will become obvious. Chef Lefteris Lazarou's inspiring menu focuses on fresh seafood, purchased each morning in local markets. Dishes may include octopus carpaccio, sesame-crusted tuna and the catch of the day.

Seven Seas Navigator

Enchantment in Northern Europe

Copenhagen to Stockholm

June 27, 2025 – 10 night

Immersive Overnights in Copenhagen, Denmark; Berlin (Warnemunde, 2 nights); Helsinki, Finland; and Stockholm, Sweden (2 nights) on this 10-night exploration of some of Northern Europe's most culturally rich cities.

Sample Evening Shore Excursion: Private Evening at Prince Eugen's Waldemarsuddde

In the Swedish capital Stockholm, browse the impressive collection of art at Waldemarsudde, the former home of Prince Eugen, which has been converted into an acclaimed museum that will open after-hours exclusively for an evening event. Born into royalty, Eugen became one of Sweden's foremost landscape painters and an avid art collector with a keen eye. His early 20th-century Art Nouveau residence holds many of his finest works and objects of art that the prince collected over the years. The estate and museum opened to the public shortly after his death in 1947 and has since become one of Stockholm's most popular attractions. On the enlightening tour through Waldemarsudde, expect to see the prince's studio, his private living quarters and some of his most inspiring landscapes. Although the collection features mainly Swedish artists, it also includes works by Picasso, Rodin and Edvard Munch. Even the setting of Waldemarsudde on the island oasis Djurgården is magnificent.

