Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Takes Delivery Of The Ship That Perfects Luxury, Seven Seas Splendor

At 55,254 gross tons and 735 feet in length, Seven Seas Splendor is Luxury Perfected. On board, the highest benchmarks of personalized service and comforts will be delivered by 551 professional crew members caring for 750 guests in 375 beautifully appointed suites, ranging from 307- to 4,443-square feet. Lavishly designed public spaces include five exquisite and unique restaurants and three elegant bars and lounges, while a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers, and over an acre of Italian marble complement the ship's sophistication.

"Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Luxury travelers have anticipated this stunning new ship for more than two years. The day she opened for reservations was the busiest booking day in our company's history. We thank the talented team at Fincantieri for collaborating with Regent to achieve our ambitious vision of creating the ship that perfects luxury. Seven Seas Splendor demonstrates how Regent continues to deliver An Unrivaled Experience for guests across our fleet."

"Quality is a hallmark of both Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Fincantieri, and it has been our privilege to construct this important and remarkable ship that reflects Fincantieri's extensive abilities and its reference presence in the luxury cruise segment, a unique and competitive market niche in the shipbuilding industry," said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager, Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.

Helmed by Captain Serena Melani, the first female captain to take charge of a brand-new ocean cruise ship, Seven Seas Splendor sails her first official voyage on February 6, 2020 from Barcelona, Spain to Miami, Florida. The ship will be christened on February 21, 2020 by her Godmother, the legendary supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley, at a glamorous and elegant ceremony at PortMiami. Seven Seas Splendor will also be showcased to global media and travel partners on preview sailings throughout February and March.

Following her christening event, Seven Seas Splendor cruises the tropical paradises of the Caribbean and Mexican Riviera, which includes two crossings of the Panama Canal and one unique Southern Caribbean cruise from Miami to New York City. In spring, Seven Seas Splendor will traverse the Atlantic Ocean once more for its inaugural European season, offering cultural and historically rich ports of call in one of the world's most popular regions, the Mediterranean.

About Seven Seas Splendor

Seven Seas Splendor, the ship that perfects luxury, offers her 750 guests the most luxurious accommodations as she sails to the world's iconic destinations and less-familiar hidden gems.

The all-suite, all-balcony ship features more than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble, and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space – among the largest balconies at sea. The beautifully appointed suites range from the 307 square-foot Veranda Suite to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite.

The Regent Suite sets the tone for Seven Seas Splendor's 14 other astonishing suite categories in offering the most luxurious accommodations at sea. It features the ultimate comfort of a $200,000 Hästens Vividus custom handmade mattress, an in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree views over Seven Seas Splendor's bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a Captain's view to see the world's most beautiful destinations. Guests in the Regent Suite also enjoy first-class air accommodations, a dedicated personal butler to manage all the details of the guests' experience, and a personal car with driver and guide in every port.

Seven Seas Splendor features a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for hands-on gourmet cooking demonstrations presented by master chef instructors, and Serene Spa & Wellness™, a new globally inspired spa brand created for Seven Seas Splendor offering exclusive treatments that integrate techniques and ingredients from destinations around the world to soothe both the body and mind.

The ship's exquisite restaurants include Compass Rose, the largest specialty restaurant at sea; Pacific Rim, a dramatic Pan-Asian restaurant with a mythical dragon greeting guests; Prime 7, an intimate and elegant steakhouse; Chartreuse, featuring classic French fare with a modern twist; and Sette Mari at La Veranda, serving guests authentic Italian specialties and featuring stunning, over-water alcove seating that juts out over the ocean for an even closer connection to the sea, surrounded on three sides by inspiring, magnificent views.

During her inaugural 2020 season, Seven Seas Splendor sails the Caribbean and Mediterranean, helmed by 30-year veteran Captain Serena Melani.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' modern five-ship fleet – Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor® and Seven Seas Voyager® – sails to more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world and reflects $150 million in stunning refurbishments over the past three years. Regent will add a sixth new ship to its fleet in 2023. As the leading luxury ocean cruise line, every luxury is included in Regent voyages, such as all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of free unlimited shore excursions, entertainment, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

SOURCE Regent Seven Seas Cruises

