Regent Surgical Health Announces New Partnership with Lee Health and The Center for Specialized Surgery

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Surgical Health announced today a partnership with physician partners from the Center for Specialized Surgery and Lee Health, a nationally recognized, award-winning health system in Southwest Florida with over 100 locations.

Located at 2565 Cleveland Ave. in Ft. Myers, the Center for Specialized Surgery is a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center dedicated to orthopedics, with specialties including foot & ankle, sports medicine, total joint replacement, spine surgery, pain management, and hand, wrist, & elbow surgery.

"At Lee Health we are driven by a patient-first mindset and this collaboration with leading orthopedic surgeons creates capacity for inpatient care and allows appropriate patients to access outpatient surgical care in a quality, cost-effective setting. It's a win-win for everyone involved," said David Cato, Chief Administrative Officer, Outpatient Services at Lee Health.

"We have developed a positive relationship with Lee Health over the years, and we are pleased to partner with their team as we strive to provide high quality, outpatient orthopedic services to our growing community," said Dr. Fletcher Reynolds, a surgeon partner at the Center for Specialized Surgery.

"Our surgical center's primary goal is to provide excellent care for our patients in a safe and comfortable environment, and that will never change," said Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, a surgeon partner at the Center for Specialized Surgery. "By teaming with Lee Health, our patients will benefit from our collaborative relationship and have broader access to outpatient orthopedic services."

One of the largest privately held surgery center development and management companies in the United States, Regent now currently owns or operates 28 U.S. facilities, 21 hospital joint ventures, 14 total joint replacement centers, and three bundled payment entities. Regent will approach 100 percent growth on volume for joint replacements over the coming year, both by growing patient volume at existing centers and designing new facilities for total joints.

"We have partnered with the Center for Specialized Surgery since 2012 and since day one, we have aligned with physician partners who are equally dedicated to enhancing quality, increasing convenience, improving the patient experience, and lowering costs," says Regent Surgical Health CEO Chris Bishop. "Together with Lee Health, we look forward to driving innovation and transformative healthcare for residents of Florida."

About Regent Surgical Health

Regent Surgical Health is among the nation's leading surgery center management and development companies, and the largest private organization operating physician/hospital ASC joint venture partnerships. Regent has an unmatched record for delivering sustainable profitability while enabling physician partners to maintain clinical autonomy and financial control. The company invests capital side-by-side with hospital and physician partners, and firmly believes the by-product of excellent care and efficiency delivers great value to the community. To learn more visit www.regentsurgicalhealth.com

Media Contact:

Kebra Shelhamer

Email: 232889@email4pr.com

Phone: 773.799.8200

SOURCE Regent Surgical Health

Related Links

https://regentsurgicalhealth.com

