Regent Surgical Health Welcomes Erik Kraemer as Chief Development Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Surgical Health announced today that Erik Kraemer has joined the company as Chief Development Officer (CDO), an addition that strengthens Regent's reputation for partnering with leading health systems across the country to scale their ambulatory platforms.

Kraemer brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and management to the organization including a combined 17-year tenure at United Surgical Partners International (USPI).

"Erik knows healthcare and brings valuable experience to the company at a strategic point in our journey," says Joe Clark, Regent's Executive Chairman, and Interim CEO. "He fills a vital role as CDO and will leverage his record of coaching and building high-performance teams while maintaining a steady and strategic focus. We are proud to welcome him to Regent and know he will deliver tremendous value to everyone in our organization, from our staff to our surgeons and hospital partners."

"Regent is well-positioned for continued growth, and this is an exciting opportunity to work alongside an exceptional group of leaders as we shape strategies that allow us to continue our growth trajectory, partner with leading health systems, and grow our portfolio of high-performance centers," says Kraemer.

Prior to joining Regent, Kraemer led the development efforts for the east coast region of USPI which included hospital/physician ventures and responsibility for acquisition and de novo activity. He is an entrepreneurial leader having developed internal service lines in large organizations and also founded two start-up healthcare services companies.

Kraemer is a graduate of Florida State University and lives in Nashville, Tenn.

Since 2001, Regent has developed, owned, and managed ASC facilities in partnership with hospitals and physicians and has grown to become the nation's largest private health system joint venture-focused ASC operator.

About Regent Surgical Health

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Regent partners with hospitals and physicians to develop, own, and manage ASC facilities. The Company was founded in 2001, and today owns or operates ASCs across the United States. Regent has a long and successful track record of partnering with care providers to deliver superior clinical and operational results. In recent years, the Company has successfully pursued a strategy focused on the development of several multisite system partnerships, including with many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, visit http://www.regentsh.com.

Contact

Kebra Shelhamer

918-260-6552

[email protected]

SOURCE Regent Surgical Health