Trailblazing Regent and community leader Wanda L. James launches congressional bid to bring bold solutions on affordability, equity, and opportunity to Colorado's 1st District.

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Wanda L. James, a trailblazing leader and proud former naval officer, will officially announce her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado's 1st Congressional District at a press event on Wednesday, September 17, at 4:00pm, followed by a reception at 5:30pm.

WHAT: Campaign announcement and press event for Colorado's 1st Congressional District

Regent Wanda L. James to Announce Campaign for Congress: Fighting for Denver’s Families, Small Businesses, and a More Affordable Future.

WHO: Regent Wanda L. James, family, friends, community leaders, and supporters

WHEN: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Press Availability: 4:00pm; Reception: 5:30pm

WHERE: The Jerk Pit Smokehouse , 3210 Wyandot St, Denver, CO 80211; Join Wanda at her husband Scott Durrah's restaurant in their Northside neighborhood in District 1.

WHY: Driven by a deep love of Denver and a lifelong commitment to solving problems, James brings a unique blend of vision, leadership, and lived experience to champion affordability, opportunity, and pride for every family and small business in the city she calls home.

A first-generation college graduate and the first Black woman commissioned through CU Boulder's Naval ROTC Battalion, James has always approached challenges as opportunities to innovate and uplift. She was elected as the first Black woman Regent in 43 years and the first Black person representing Colorado's 1st Congressional District, consistently giving voice to underrepresented communities. As a problem solver, she changed the University of Colorado's procurement system to open $1 billion in contracts to small businesses and entrepreneurs, strengthening local economies.

Her entrepreneurial spirit shines in her work as a former Naval Officer, Fortune 100 executive, and co-owner of six Colorado restaurants with her husband, Chef Scott Durrah—creating hundreds of jobs and mentoring the next generation of business leaders. As co-founder of Simply Pure, America's first Black-owned cannabis dispensary, James became a national leader on equity and justice, fighting to end unjust drug policies in Denver and beyond. She is a recognized champion for women, business and political leaders at every level, investing in new and diverse leaders and standing shoulder to shoulder with communities throughout Denver.

For more information, visit Wanda4Congress.com .

For media credentials or more information, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or [email protected] .

About Wanda L. James

Regent Wanda L. James is a first-generation college graduate, Navy veteran, entrepreneur, and community leader. She has built businesses, created jobs, mentored youth, and helped make the Democratic Party a champion for families, students, and small businesses. Nationally recognized for her groundbreaking work, Wanda continues to inspire and deliver—putting Denver, its people, and their future at the heart of everything she does. For more information, visit Wanda4Congress.com .

