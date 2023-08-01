REGENXBIO Announces Participation at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2023.

2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from its internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contact:

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.