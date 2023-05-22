REGENXBIO Announces Presentation at the Barclays Gene Editing & Therapy Summit 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will present in a fireside chat and panel as well as host one-on-one investor meetings at the Barclays Gene Editing & Therapy Summit 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Barclays Gene Editing & Therapy Summit 2023

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Fireside Chat: 9:15 a.m. ET

Panel: Genomic Medicines – Are We Ready for Commercialization? – Perspective from Payors at 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat and panel will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

