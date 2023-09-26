REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced presentations at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, taking place in Charleston, SC from October 3-7, 2023. Presentations include interim data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE™ trial, including longer-term safety and initial microdystrophin protein expression levels in muscle at three months.

The presentations will be presented as follows:

Abstract Title: An investigational AAV8 gene therapy coding for a novel microdystrophin as a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (P16)

Presenter: Jahannaz Dastgir, DO, Senior Director, Clinical Development, REGENXBIO

Abstract Title: RGX-202, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy: interim clinical data (LBP19)

Presenter: Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital

REGENXBIO will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 starting at 4:30 PM ET to review the interim data being presented in greater detail. Instructions for joining the call will be available in the data release and on the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

