REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will present new interim data evaluating subretinal delivery of ABBV-RGX-314 in patients with bilateral wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2024 annual meeting. ABBV-RGX-314 is an investigational one-time AAV Therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and other additional chronic retinal conditions.

New data will be presented as follows:

Title: Subretinal Delivery of Investigational ABBV-RGX-314 as a Gene Therapy for nAMD: First Time Results of a Fellow Eye Bilateral Dosing Study (abstract 30080148)

Presenter: Arshad Khanani M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates

Date/Time: Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Encore presentations will be presented as follows:

Title: A Phase 2 Dose-Escalation Study Evaluating Suprachoroidal Delivery of Investigational ABBV-RGX-314 Gene Therapy for DR (abstract 30078795)

Presenter: Arshad Khanani M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates

Date/Time: Monday, October 21, 2024, at 10:45 a.m. ET

Title: Long-Term Follow-Up Study Results from the Investigational Phase I/IIa ABBV-RGX-314 Subretinal Delivery Gene Therapy Program in nAMD (abstract 30079480)

Presenter: Philip P. Storey, M.D., Austin Retina Associates

Date/Time: Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12:45 p.m. ET

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines. REGENXBIO is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for retinal and rare diseases, including ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' ZOLGENSMA for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit www.regenxbio.com .

Zolgensma® is a registered trademark of Novartis Gene Therapies.

