REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2019 Annual Meeting
Apr 15, 2019, 16:05 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced the presentation of four posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2019 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., from April 29 to May 2, 2019.
The data will be presented as follows:
Abstract Title: Determination of AAV Genome Content and Capsid Content by Size Exclusion Chromatography (abstract #184)
Presenter: Brian Howie, Associate Scientist, REGENXBIO
Session Title: AAV Vectors
Date/Time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Columbia Hall
Abstract Title: Assessing Purity and Structures of AAV Vector Genomes by High Performance Size Exclusion Chromatography (abstract #174)
Presenter: Li Zhi, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, REGENXBIO
Session Title: AAV Vectors
Date/Time: Monday, April 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Columbia Hall
Abstract Title: Structure-Guided Engineering of Surface-Exposed Loops on the AAV Capsid (abstract #466)
Presenter: Samantha Yost, Ph.D., Scientist I, REGENXBIO
Session Title: AAV Vectors II
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Columbia Hall
Abstract Title: Validation of AAV Transgene-Specific Quantification Assay Using BioRad Droplet Digital PCR (abstract #734)
Presenter: Scott Jenkins, Associate Scientist II, REGENXBIO
Session Title: AAV Vectors III
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Columbia Hall
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
Contacts:
Investors:
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com
Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.
