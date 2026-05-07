REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2026 Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced presentations at the 2026 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting ("ASGCT 2026") taking place May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oral Presentations:

The oral presentations include an overview of recent advancements in production titer and product quality achieved through REGENXBIO's NAVXpress® manufacturing platform and an encore presentation of topline pivotal data from RGX-202, the company's next generation gene therapy program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Title: Advancing AAV manufacturability toolbox for early programs and beyond

Presenter: Metewo Selase Kosi Enuameh, Ph.D., Associate Director, Vector Core at REGENXBIO

Presentation: 266

Session: AAV Critical Quality Attributes

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 8:45 – 9:00am ET

Location: MCEC Room 204AB (Level 2)

Title: RGX-202: Investigational gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Presenter: Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, M.D., Director of the Comprehensive Neuromuscular Program, PPMD Certified Duchenne Care Center, and Co-Director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Care Center at Arkansas Children's Hospital

Presentation: 506

Session: In vivo clinical trials in eye and muscle disorders

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 4:30 – 4:45pm ET

Location: MCEC Room 210ABC (Level 2)

Poster Presentations:

These presentations demonstrate REGENXBIO's continued leadership in the discovery and advancement of next-generation gene therapies for rare and retinal diseases, and highlight the company's unique capsid engineering and translational capabilities.

Title: NVG82, a capsid engineered for enhanced outer retinal gene transfer when administered in the suprachoroidal space, demonstrates superior on-target activity compared to AAV8

Poster: 1031

Presenter: Brendan Lilley, Ph.D., Director of Ophthalmology Research, REGENXBIO

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit level)

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00 – 6:30pm ET

Title: Examination of Route-Dependent Ocular Transduction in Rodent Models by the Novel AAV Capsid NVG82

Poster: 3031

Presenter: Huzzatul Mursalin, Ph.D., Scientist II, Gene Therapy Research, REGENXBIO

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall B2-C, Exhibit level)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00 – 6:30pm ET

Title: Development of an engineered hybrid AAV with reduced liver and DRG transduction and high productivity

Poster: 3030

Presenter: Samantha Yost, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Gene Therapy Research, REGENXBIO

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall B2-C, Exhibit level)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00 – 6:30pm ET

Title: Single-nuclei transcriptomic analysis of skeletal muscle mRNA in mdx mice treated with RGX-202, an AAV vector encoding micro-dystrophin

Poster: 3499

Presenter: Justin Glenn, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Gene Therapy Research, REGENXBIO

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall B2-C, Exhibit level)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00 – 6:30pm ET

All presentations will be available on the Publications page of REGENXBIO's website, www.regenxbio.com.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a biotechnology company on a mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the field of AAV gene therapy. REGENXBIO is advancing a late-stage pipeline of one-time treatments for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne; clemidsogene lanparvovec (RGX-121) for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I, both in partnership with Nippon Shinyaku; and surabgene lomparvovec (ABBV-RGX-314) for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, in collaboration with AbbVie. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV platform, including those receiving Novartis' ZOLGENSMA®. REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapies have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit WWW.REGENXBIO.COM.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.