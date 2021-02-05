REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that two oral presentations will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 conference taking place virtually from February 12 to 13, 2021.

The presentations will be as follows:

Presentation Title: Subretinal Gene Therapy for Exudative AMD

Presenter: Allen C. Ho, M.D., Director of Retina Research at Wills Eye Hospital and Mid Atlantic Retina

Date/Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 9:15 a.m. ET

Presentation Title: Suprachoroidal Gene Therapy for Exudative AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Presenter: Peter A. Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory, Professor of Ophthalmology, The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Date/Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 9:45 a.m. ET

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

