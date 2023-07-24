REGENXBIO Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Scientific Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced three presentations at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place in Seattle, Washington from July 28 through August 1, 2023. The presentations will highlight data for ABBV-RGX-314, an investigational one-time AAV therapeutic being developed in collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of wet AMD, DR and other chronic retinal conditions, including new interim data from the pharmacodynamic study of ABBV-RGX-314 delivered subretinally using cGMP material produced by the company's NAVXpress™ bioreactor platform process.

The presentations include:

Title: Subretinal Delivery of ABBV-RGX-314 for Neovascular AMD: A Phase II Pharmacodynamic Study

Presenter: Ashkan M. Abbey, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., F.A.A.O., Director of Clinical Research at Texas Retina Associates – Dallas and Clinical Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at UT Southwestern Medical Center

Session Title: Wet AMD Symposium 2

Date/Time: Sunday July 30, 8:00 am -8:06 am PDT

Type: Oral

Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery of ABBV-RGX-314 for Neovascular AMD: Results from the Phase II AAVIATE Study

Presenter: David S. Boyer, M.D., Senior Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Southern California

Session Title: Wet AMD Symposium 2

Date/Time: Sunday July 30, 8:06 am -8:10 am PDT

Type: Oral

Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery of ABBV-RGX-314 Gene Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy: The Phase II ALTITUDE Study

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, M.D.,Ophthalmologist at California Retinal Consultants

Session Title: Diabetic Retinopathy 4

Date/Time: Tuesday August 1, 9:45 am – 9:51 am PDT

Type: Oral

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8 and AAV9. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from its internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

