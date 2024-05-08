REGENXBIO Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Company remains on track for its first BLA filing in 2024 and is accelerating progress toward pivotal trial initiation for Duchenne (H2 2024) and diabetic retinopathy (H1 2025)

Dose level 2 selected as pivotal dose for RGX-202 treatment of Duchenne New positive interim efficacy and safety data announced for second boy at DL2 AFFINITY DUCHENNE ® trial expansion phase is underway with third and fourth boys dosed at DL2 End-of-Phase II meeting with FDA planned for early Q3 and pivotal trial initiation anticipated in late Q3 to early Q4 2024

Positive interim results from ALTITUDE ® trial for diabetic retinopathy support plans for anticipated End-of-Phase II meeting with FDA in Q1 2025

$381 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024 , expected to fund operational runway into 2026

Conference call Wednesday, May 8 , at 4:30 p.m. ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. Recent operational highlights, including acceleration of the prioritized pipeline supports meaningful value generation from the Company's strong portfolio of AAV Therapeutics.

"Exciting program and data updates continue in 2024 and demonstrate remarkable progress on how REGENXBIO is rapidly advancing products through late-stage development," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "We expect to make significant progress across our prioritized pipeline, including advancing our Duchenne program into pivotal stage and filing a BLA for RGX-121 this year, as well as finalizing plans to initiate a pivotal program in diabetic retinopathy early next year. Regardless of today's landscape of Duchenne treatments, communication from the FDA continues to support the need for alternative gene therapies for rare diseases, including Duchenne. Our new, positive biomarker data from the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial demonstrates the potential of RGX-202 as a meaningful and differentiated treatment option for the Duchenne community."

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND MILESTONES

Neuromuscular Disease: RGX-202 is a potential one-time AAV therapeutic for the treatment of Duchenne.

As of May 3, 2024 , RGX-202 continues to be well tolerated in all patients with no serious adverse events.

, RGX-202 continues to be well tolerated in all patients with no serious adverse events. In new data announced today from the second patient, aged 8.1 years, who received RGX-202 at dose level 2, RGX-202 microdystrophin expression was measured to be 20.9% compared to control at three months. A reduction from baseline in serum creatinine kinase (CK) levels of 90% was observed at 10 weeks.

Dose level 2 has been selected as the pivotal dose and the positive interim results enable rapid acceleration into pivotal development.

REGENXBIO is now enrolling patients in an expedited dose level 2 expansion phase of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and recently dosed two additional boys aged 5.8 and 8.5 years old. The Company expects to enroll up to a total of seven patients at the pivotal dose through early Q3 2024.

An end-of-Phase II (EOP2) meeting with FDA in early Q3 2024 is expected to support a final pivotal trial design. REGENXBIO plans to use RGX-202 microdystrophin expression as a surrogate endpoint likely to predict clinical benefit to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing using the accelerated approval pathway. Initiation of the pivotal trial is expected in late Q3 2024 to early Q4 2024.

REGENXBIO also continues to expect to share initial strength and functional assessment data for both dose levels of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial in the second half of 2024.

Retinal Disease: ABBV-RGX‑314, in collaboration with AbbVie, is a potential one-time treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal disease.

ABBV-RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for Treatment of DR Based on positive interim results from the Phase II ALTITUDE trial to date, design and evaluation of two pivotal trials is on-going. These results also support discussion with the FDA at an EOP2 meeting anticipated in Q1 2025 that can enable rapid acceleration towards pivotal development. The Company expects to initiate the first pivotal trial in the first half of 2025.

ABBV-RGX-314 Subretinal Delivery for the Treatment of Wet AMD Enrollment is on track in ATMOSPHERE ® and ASCENT™ pivotal trials and these trials are expected to support global regulatory submissions with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in the first half of 2026.

ABBV-RGX-314 Suprachoroidal Delivery for Treatment of Wet AMD REGENXBIO expects to share new program and data updates for the Phase II AAVIATE ® trial in Q3 2024.



Neurodegenerative Disease: RGX-121 is a potential one-time AAV therapeutic for the treatment of boys with MPS II.

On track to file a BLA in 2024 using the accelerated approval pathway. Approval of the planned BLA could result in receipt of a Priority Review Voucher in 2025.

NAV® TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM LICENSEE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Novartis AG reported first quarter 2024 global sales of Zolgensma, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, of $295 million. Novartis, Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical all have investigational AAV Therapeutics in pivotal phase that have multiple milestones expected throughout 2024. Eli Lilly is also developing several AAV Therapeutics in Phase II for neurodegenerative diseases using REGENXBIO NAV Technology.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $380.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $314.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to $131.1 million of aggregate net proceeds received from the follow-on public offering of the Company's common stock and pre-funded warrants completed in March 2024, and was partially offset by cash used to fund operating activities during the first quarter of 2024.

Revenues: Revenues were $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to non-recurring development milestone revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2023, as well as Zolgensma royalty revenues, which decreased from $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $54.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $58.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to manufacturing and clinical supply costs for ABBV-RGX-314 and RGX-202, and personnel-related costs as a result of reduced headcount of research and development personnel. The decrease was partially offset by increased clinical trial expenses across the Company's lead product candidates.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $22.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to personnel-related costs as a result of reduced headcount, expenses for professional services and other corporate overhead costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $63.3 million, or $1.38 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $66.7 million, or $1.53 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $380.5 million as of March 31, 2024 to fund its operations into 2026. This cash runway guidance is based on the Company's current operational plans and excludes the impact of any payments that may be received from AbbVie upon the achievement of development or commercial milestones under our ABBV-RGX-314 collaboration (including a potential, one-time $200.0 million milestone for achievement of first patient dosed in the first pivotal trial for suprachoroidal delivery for treatment of DR) and the potential monetization of a priority review voucher that may be received for RGX-121.

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 112,975



$ 34,522

Marketable securities



225,728





240,736

Accounts receivable, net



15,828





24,790

Prepaid expenses



13,590





14,520

Other current assets



27,297





20,403

Total current assets



395,418





334,971

Marketable securities



41,807





38,871

Accounts receivable



523





701

Property and equipment, net



127,662





132,103

Operating lease right-of-use assets



57,558





60,487

Restricted cash



2,030





2,030

Other assets



4,217





4,807

Total assets

$ 629,215



$ 573,970

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 31,356



$ 22,786

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



33,129





49,703

Deferred revenue



13





148

Operating lease liabilities



7,066





7,068

Liability related to sale of future royalties



38,615





50,567

Total current liabilities



110,179





130,272

Operating lease liabilities



80,183





82,222

Liability related to sale of future royalties



44,702





43,485

Other liabilities



3,485





6,249

Total liabilities



238,549





262,228

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



—





—

Common stock; 49,043 and 44,046 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively



5





4

Additional paid-in capital



1,162,267





1,021,214

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,229)





(4,429)

Accumulated deficit



(768,377)





(705,047)

Total stockholders' equity



390,666





311,742

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 629,215



$ 573,970



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Revenues











License and royalty revenue

$ 15,622



$ 19,138

Total revenues



15,622





19,138

Operating Expenses











Cost of revenues



4,283





4,112

Research and development



54,844





58,516

General and administrative



18,291





22,634

Impairment of long-lived assets



2,101





—

Other operating expenses (income)



(34)





33

Total operating expenses



79,485





85,295

Loss from operations



(63,863)





(66,157)

Other Income (Expense)











Interest income from licensing



37





70

Investment income



2,469





2,166

Interest expense



(1,973)





(2,755)

Total other income (expense)



533





(519)

Net loss

$ (63,330)



$ (66,676)

Other Comprehensive Income











Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net



1,200





3,779

Total other comprehensive income



1,200





3,779

Comprehensive loss

$ (62,130)



$ (62,897)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.38)



$ (1.53)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



45,733





43,451



