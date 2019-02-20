REGENXBIO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Announces updates from recently expanded RGX-314 Phase I/IIa trial for wet AMD

Completed dosing of six additional subjects in the fourth cohort for a total of 12 subjects; 30 subjects dosed across four cohorts in the trial



On-track to initiate Phase IIb trial for wet AMD in late 2019



Continues to advance development of RGX-314 for other chronic retinal diseases; new IND submission for a Phase II trial in an additional retinal condition planned in second half 2019



Hosted an Analyst and Investor Day on February 21, 2019 , with leading retina specialists who provided their perspectives on the potential advantages of one-time gene therapy as a foundational anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD and other retinal diseases

Continuing additional site activation and subject recruitment in RGX-121 Phase I/II trial for MPS II; recruitment continues in RGX-111 Phase I trial for MPS I

Resumed recruitment in the RGX-501 Phase I/II trial for HoFH

IND-enabling studies progressing for RGX-181 for CLN2 form of Batten disease; on-track to submit IND for first-in-human trial in second half 2019

First anticipated commercial launch for a proprietary NAV ® Technology-based treatment, Novartis' ZOLGENSMA ® for the treatment of SMA Type I, expected in first half 2019 in United States and Japan ; European launch expected in second half 2019

$471 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2018

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV Technology Platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, and recent operational highlights.

"2018 was a pivotal year for REGENXBIO. Significant clinical and regulatory progress was made in advancing our NAV Technology Platform across 18 diverse clinical stage programs, four of which are in our own expanding pipeline of gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of retinal, neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "In 2019, we are focused on advancing and expanding our ophthalmology franchise with RGX-314, our lead product candidate for subjects with wet AMD, by extending development of this asset as a one-time anti-VEGF treatment in another chronic retinal condition. In addition, we anticipate the launch of the first NAV Technology-based treatment, Novartis' ZOLGENSMA for the treatment of SMA Type I, in the United States, Japan and Europe in 2019. This would be a major commercial milestone for our NAV Technology Platform and represent a post-launch commercial revenue stream for REGENXBIO."

Mr. Mills added: "Our mission is to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities including the expansion of RGX-314 development into additional retinal conditions, advancing our current clinical programs with RGX-314, RGX-121, RGX-111 and RGX-501 and enabling our NAV Technology licensee network to develop potentially life-changing treatments. We believe we are well-positioned for a transformative 2019 as we build on last year's pivotal achievements and broaden our NAV Technology footprint."

Recent Operational Highlights

RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD)

In January 2019 , REGENXBIO announced that, based on an amendment to the Phase I protocol filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), RGX-314 was cleared to proceed to a Phase IIa trial under the current Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This expansion is designed to further characterize RGX-314-treated subjects in a larger sample in order to enhance the design of the Phase IIb trial and accelerate the clinical development of RGX-314.

Dosing of an additional six subjects has been completed in Cohort 4, for a total of 12 subjects at a dose of 1.6x10^11 GC/eye.



A total of 30 subjects have been dosed in the RGX-314 Phase I/IIa trial. An additional cohort (12 subjects) at a dose of 2.5 x 10^11 GC/eye (Cohort 5) is currently recruiting.



REGENXBIO expects to present top-line data from the Phase I/IIa clinical trial by the end of 2019 and is on track to initiate a Phase IIb trial for wet AMD in late 2019.



REGENXBIO continues to advance development of RGX-314 in additional chronic retinal conditions that respond to anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy; the company is on track to file a new IND for a Phase II trial in an additional retinal condition in the second half of 2019.

RGX-314 Analyst and Investor Day

On February 21, 2019 , REGENXBIO hosted an RGX-314 Analyst and Investor Day with leading retina specialists, who provided their perspectives on the potential advantages to one-time gene therapy, if approved, as a foundational anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Key takeaways and opinions shared at the event included the following:

Real life patients lose vision over time due to an unsustainable treatment burden of current anti-VEGF injections;





Sustained treatment strategies that close the gap between randomized clinical trials and real-world outcomes are urgently needed; and





A one-time gene therapy has the potential to offer a significant benefit for many wet AMD patients, as consistent anti-VEGF expression offers the potential to sustain clinical outcomes while alleviating the treatment burden over the long-term.



Furthermore, the specialists shared the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2018 Preferences and Trends (PAT) Membership Survey conducted with over one thousand respondents, which highlighted that the vast majority (88%) of retinal specialists are surgeons, and shared their opinion that they believe retinal specialists would be willing to incorporate a surgical procedure readily into their treatment strategy for wet AMD.

RGX-121 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II)

As of December 31, 2018 , one subject had been dosed in the first of two expected dose cohorts in the Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. At the eight-week safety assessment, RGX-121 had been well-tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported as of December 4, 2018 . Additional recruitment and site activation are ongoing.

REGENXBIO expects to present an interim data update from the Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RGX-121 in the second half of 2019.

RGX-111 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I)

Patient recruitment continues in the Phase I clinical trial evaluating RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I. Under the current FDA approved protocol, recruitment is focused on an initial subject over 18 years of age.



REGENXBIO continues to work with the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) to enable initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I in subjects under the age of three.



Dosing of the first subject in a clinical trial evaluating RGX-111 is anticipated in mid-2019.

RGX-501 for the Treatment of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

An amendment to the Phase I/II clinical trial protocol to allow for the enrollment of additional subjects at the Cohort 2 dose using corticosteroid prophylaxis was submitted to the FDA and patient screening has resumed.



REGENXBIO expects to present interim data from Cohort 2 with corticosteroid prophylaxis from the Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating RGX-501 in the second half of 2019.

RGX-181 for the Treatment of Late-infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Type 2 (CLN2) Disease

REGENXBIO initiated IND-enabling studies for RGX-181 and expects to file an IND for the first-in-human clinical trial evaluating RGX-181 in the second half of 2019.



In November 2018 , REGENXBIO announced that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to RGX-181 for the treatment of the CLN2 form of Batten disease. Additionally, in January 2019 , REGENXBIO announced that the FDA had granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to RGX-181.

NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights

As of December 31, 2018, REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform was being applied in more than 20 partnered product candidates in development by NAV Technology Licensees. Fourteen of these partnered product candidates are in active clinical development, and one partnered product candidate has been submitted for Biologics License Application (BLA) approval with the FDA. Over 100 subjects have been treated in clinical trials sponsored by NAV Technology Licensees. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Licensees are advancing product candidates in a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications, including two clinical trials started in 2018 in hemophilia A sponsored by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Bayer AG. Recent updates from NAV Technology Licensees include:

In February 2019 , Ultragenyx announced improved glucose control and increased time to hypoglycemia during fasting at 24 weeks in all three subjects in the first dose cohort of the Phase I/II clinical trial for DTX401 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa), with two subjects demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in time to hypoglycemia during a controlled fasting challenge. DTX401 uses the NAV AAV8 vector.

, Ultragenyx announced improved glucose control and increased time to hypoglycemia during fasting at 24 weeks in all three subjects in the first dose cohort of the Phase I/II clinical trial for DTX401 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa), with two subjects demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in time to hypoglycemia during a controlled fasting challenge. DTX401 uses the NAV AAV8 vector. In February 2019 , Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in AAVance, a global Phase II/III clinical trial of LYS-SAF302 for the treatment of MPS IIIA. LYS-SAF302 uses the NAV AAVrh10 vector.

, Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in AAVance, a global Phase II/III clinical trial of LYS-SAF302 for the treatment of MPS IIIA. LYS-SAF302 uses the NAV AAVrh10 vector. In January 2019 , Novartis announced that the company is on track to launch ZOLGENSMA in the United States and Japan in first half of 2019 and Europe in second half of 2019 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type I. ZOLGENSMA uses the NAV AAV9 vector. REGENXBIO is eligible to receive $80 million in potential future commercial milestone payments, in addition to regulatory milestones and royalties on net sales of ZOLGENSMA.

, Novartis announced that the company is on track to launch ZOLGENSMA in and in first half of 2019 and in second half of 2019 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type I. ZOLGENSMA uses the NAV AAV9 vector. REGENXBIO is eligible to receive in potential future commercial milestone payments, in addition to regulatory milestones and royalties on net sales of ZOLGENSMA. In January 2019 , Audentes announced that optimal dose selection in the Phase I/II clinical trial for AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2019. Subsequent to the determination of the optimal dose, Audentes plans to provide an updated data package to FDA to facilitate final agreement on the path to BLA submission. AT132 uses the NAV AAV8 vector.

, Audentes announced that optimal dose selection in the Phase I/II clinical trial for AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2019. Subsequent to the determination of the optimal dose, Audentes plans to provide an updated data package to FDA to facilitate final agreement on the path to BLA submission. AT132 uses the NAV AAV8 vector. In January 2019 , Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced clearance by the FDA of the IND for RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon disease. RP-A501 uses the NAV AAV9 vector.

Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $470.6 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $176.4 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2018 include $180.0 million received in 2018 in connection with the amendment to the license agreement with AveXis, Inc. for the development and commercialization of treatments for SMA, as well as $189.1 million of aggregate net proceeds from a follow-on public offering of common stock completed in August 2018.

Revenues were $40.8 million and $218.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $10.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The increases in revenue were primarily attributable to $176.1 million of revenue recognized in 2018 under the amended license agreement with AveXis for the development and commercialization of treatments for SMA, as well as $35.6 million of revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018 under the license agreement with Abeona for the development and commercialization of treatments for various diseases.

Research and development expenses were $24.3 million and $83.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to $14.2 million and $57.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, laboratory and facilities costs and expenses associated with conducting clinical trials and externally sourced manufacturing-related services.

General and administrative expenses were $11.1 million and $36.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to $4.8 million and $27.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The increases were primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount and professional fees for advisory and other services.

Net income was $4.3 million, or $0.12 basic and $0.11 diluted net income per share, and $99.9 million, or $2.99 basic and $2.73 diluted net income per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to net losses of $16.0 million, or $0.51 basic and diluted net loss per share, and $73.2 million, or $2.45 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plan, and excluding any commercial revenue from Novartis' ZOLGENSMA, subject to approval by regulatory authorities, REGENXBIO reiterates that it expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to be between $330 million and $350 million as of December 31, 2019, which will be used to support the continued development of its lead product candidate programs. Importantly, REGENXBIO anticipates adding commercial revenue from ZOLGENSMA to its existing base of partner revenue this year, pending approval by regulatory authorities.

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)







December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,561



$ 46,656

Marketable securities



244,200





114,122

Accounts receivable



8,587





473

Prepaid expenses



5,734





5,334

Other current assets



3,831





1,412

Total current assets



337,913





167,997

Marketable securities



150,819





15,616

Accounts receivable



23,012





—

Property and equipment, net



28,702





13,977

Restricted cash



1,053





225

Other assets



2,315





862

Total assets

$ 543,814



$ 198,677

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 4,412



$ 4,832

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



17,164





9,605

Deferred revenue



600





—

Total current liabilities



22,176





14,437

Deferred revenue



3,333





—

Deferred rent, net of current portion



1,098





1,211

Financing lease obligation



5,854





—

Other liabilities



2,505





—

Total liabilities



34,966





15,648

Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized,

and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

and December 31, 2017



—





—

Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized

at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017;

36,120 and 31,295 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively



4





3

Additional paid-in capital



592,580





371,497

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(720)





(715)

Accumulated deficit



(83,016)





(187,756)

Total stockholders' equity



508,848





183,029

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 543,814



$ 198,677



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2018



2017

Revenues































License revenue

$ 40,777



$ 2,040



$ 218,505



$ 10,385

Other revenues



—





—





—





8

Total revenues



40,777





2,040





218,505





10,393

Operating Expenses































Costs of revenues































Licensing costs



2,843





(382)





9,640





1,703

Other



—





—





—





6

Research and development



24,329





14,170





83,873





57,224

General and administrative



11,144





4,808





36,850





27,229

Other operating expenses



11





42





42





116

Total operating expenses



38,327





18,638





130,405





86,278

Income (loss) from operations



2,450





(16,598)





88,100





(75,885)

Other Income































Interest income from licensing



584





—





8,946





—

Investment income



2,893





601





7,070





2,716

Total other income



3,477





601





16,016





2,716

Income (loss) before income taxes



5,927





(15,997)





104,116





(73,169)

Income Tax Expense



(1,621)





—





(4,179)





—

Net income (loss)

$ 4,306



$ (15,997)



$ 99,937



$ (73,169)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)































Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale

securities, net of reclassifications and

income tax expense



154





(161)





(5)





(682)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



154





(161)





(5)





(682)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 4,460



$ (16,158)



$ 99,932



$ (73,851)

Net income (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.12



$ (0.51)



$ 2.99



$ (2.45)

Diluted

$ 0.11



$ (0.51)



$ 2.73



$ (2.45)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



35,951





31,178





33,427





29,878

Diluted



38,933





31,178





36,648





29,878



