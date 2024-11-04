REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 13 at 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. Since its founding in 2009, REGENXBIO has pioneered the development of AAV Therapeutics, an innovative class of gene therapy medicines. REGENXBIO is advancing a pipeline of AAV Therapeutics for rare and retinal diseases, including RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne, ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, and RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II. Thousands of patients have been treated with REGENXBIO's AAV Therapeutic platform, including Novartis' Zolgensma® for children with spinal muscular atrophy. Designed to be one-time treatments, AAV Therapeutics have the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered for millions of people. For more information, please visit WWW.REGENXBIO.COM.

