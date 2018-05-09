REGENXBIO to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 3:40 p.m. PT at the Encore Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. In addition, REGENXBIO senior management will be holding one-on-one meetings at the conference.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
CONTACT:
Investors
Natalie Wildenradt, 646-681-8192
natalie@argotpartners.com
Media
Adam Pawluk, 202-591-4063
apawluk@jpa.com
