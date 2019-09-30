REGENXBIO to Present at The Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq:RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that it will present at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Westin New York Grand Central, NY:

Panel: Emerging Disease Areas in Gene Therapy; Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat: Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

