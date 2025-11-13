Reggae Fusion Icon Maxi Priest and Intercept Music Partner with The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund to Support Jamaica's Hurricane Aid Relief Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of his comeback single with dancehall superstar Sean Paul, London-based reggae fusion legend Maxi Priest is doing everything he can to make his native home of Jamaica continue to "Feel So Alive" after the devastation from Hurricane Melissa.

First and foremost, Maxi is supporting his brother in music, Sean Paul, who has pledged to match every dollar raised by his foundation, up to $100K, to a partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica. Maxi, in conjunction with his label distributor, Intercept Music, has partnered with the The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund on GoFundMe to raise funding for Paul's foundation for The Food For the Poor Jamaica. Intercept Music made a financial contribution, with Maxi speaking directly to his fans in a heartfelt video appeal.

States Maxi Priest, "One of Jamaica's greatest gifts to the world has always been music. It's how we share love, unity and hope. But right now, our beautiful island needs us. Hurricane Melissa has left so many of our brothers and sisters in need of help and support. Music and unity have the power to heal and rebuild. Let's all do are part to make Jamaica 'Feel So Alive' again."

Maxi Priest's "Feel So Alive" with Sean Paul, distributed by Intercept Music, is the new single and final track in "The Signal" riddim series by renowned music curator and producer Lion Face for Lion King Muzik.

Adds Intercept Music founder and chairman Ralph Tashjian, "Intercept Music is honored to join forces with Maxi Priest, Sean Paul and The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, to assist with raising awareness and funding for the plight of Jamaica. Jamaica has given us all so much with her music, food and culture. It's imperative that we do our part to restore the island's glory and her people."

In addition, Maxi recently collaborated with The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) to help raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica. The Chairman of BritCham Guyana, Faizal Khan, and Maxi Priest dedicated the networking segment of the BritCham Guyana Business Forum & Networking Event, at Chelsea Football Club's Stamford Bridge in London, to a special fundraising initiative. The live auction raised over $27,000 to support relief efforts.

Maxi is also working directly with Tropical Sun, the largest distributor of African and Caribbean products in the UK, to get canned goods, rice, etc. to Jamaica. Last but not least, Maxi sent a plane filled with relief items, along with some other charities' donations, to Jamaica.

Maxi encourages all lovers of Jamaica and Jamaican music to donate to The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund on GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/4c619748f.

View Maxi's personal video appeal on his Maxi Priest YouTube channel.

