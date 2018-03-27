Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up

Recognized as one of the most important duos of the reggaeton genre, Zion y Lennox have dominated the international radio charts with more than fifty hits. Noteworthy collaborations with Elephant Man, Pitbull, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderon and Akon have also earned the duo a tremendous international fan base.

"Reggaeton is rooted in reggae music. So, for me it made sense to invite artists like Zion y Lennox to Kaya Fest to bring more good people together for this good cause," said Stephen Marley, founder of Kaya Fest.

"This year at Kaya Fest we've amplified our commitment to the message," said David F. Alfonso, chairman at OneRise Entertainment. "Doubling the festival days, amplifying the event experience, and diversifying the lineup even more with artists like Zion y Lennox, ensure that Kaya Fest will be an enjoyable experience for all," Alfonso added.

Zion y Lennox is set to perform at Kaya Fest on Sunday, April 29th and joins a two-day lineup of notables including Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Yandel, Cypress Hill, Action Bronson, SOJA, Chronixx, De La Ghetto, Toots & the Maytals, Common Kings and guitarist Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) to name a few for Kaya Fest 2018.

ABOUT KAYA FEST

Created by Stephen "Ragga" Marley of Fruit of Life Productions, Kaya Fest is a one-of-a-kind socially conscious music and awareness festival experience that fosters unity, one love and peace amongst people from all over the world. Named one of the Top 10 Music Moments of 2017 by Miami New Times, each year Kaya Fest invites a notable roster of artists and appreciators to celebrate and get involved. More information and the full line-up can be found at www.kayafestivals.com .

ABOUT ONERISE ENTERTAINMENT

Founded by David F. Alfonso, OneRise Entertainment ("OneRise") provides a creative home designed to guide and encourage artists. OneRise identifies, develops, produces, promotes and manages songwriters, recording artists and filmmakers. The company is committed to nurturing talent and presenting art that inspires and unites the world community. OneRise delivers this support through two divisions: OneRise Music and OneRise Pictures.

